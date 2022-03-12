Maui News

DHHL field investigation work in Lahaina set for March 14 to April 1

March 12, 2022, 5:37 PM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

West Maui Mountains in Lahaina. PC: Wendy Osher

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, through its contractor ENPRO Industries., is scheduled to begin field investigation work mauka of its Leialiʻi 1A Subdivision in Lahaina, Maui. Work will be conducted from Monday, March 14, 2022 through Friday, April 1, 2022.

Crews will be on-site for excavation using backhoes during daylight hours. Area residents should expect temporary traffic redirection and elevated noise levels.

The field work is part of the Planning and Design phase of DHHL’s future Leialiʻi 1B homestead subdivision.

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands carries out Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole’s vision of rehabilitating native Hawaiians by returning them to the land.

Established by US Congress in 1921, with the passage of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act, the Hawaiian homesteading program run by DHHL includes management of over 200,000 acres of land statewide with the specific purpose of developing and delivering homesteading. 

Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui woman dies in 50 foot fall from cliff in Kaupō 2400 acres of major Lahaina project Villages of Leialiʻi offered to DHHL 3Alaula Builders selects 40 Maui families in Kīhei workforce housing lottery 4Traveling internationally this summer? Kahului Post Office holding Passport Fair on March 26 5Mayor wants to convey Fairways at Maui Lani lots to Maui Health Foundation for workforce housing 6Hawaiian Electric forecasting residential bills on Maui to rise 20% in coming months