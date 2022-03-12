Maui News

Ian Walsh Menehune Mayhem Foundation to award five $1,000 scholarships, applications due April 1

March 12, 2022
Ian Walsh Menehune Mayhem 2018. Photo credit: Ricca Studios

The Ian Walsh Menehune Mayhem Foundation is accepting applications from Maui county high school seniors for five $1,000 scholarships. Applicants must be attending a college or university in 2022 to be eligible.

The foundation’s mission is “to elevate the potential and well-being of youth through surf-focused activities that promote academic success, healthy lifestyles, and lifelong environmental stewardship.”

Ian Walsh’s Menehune Mayhem Foundation delivers activities and events that encourage youth ages 17 years old and younger to maximize their potential in surfing, fitness, and healthy living; cultivate their talents in communication through academics and the arts; and care for and champion the natural environment of their communities.

“The 2022 IWMMF scholarships are made possible with the generosity of the Harbaugh Foundation, Scott and Audrey Blum, and Matt Christenson who alongside the IWMMF believe in the importance of perpetuating academic success and pursuits of knowledge,” read an announcement from the Ian Walsh Menehune Mayhem Foundation.

Applications must be emailed to [email protected] by April 1, 2022.

