The annual lei draping ceremony held at the Queen Kaahumanu Statue in Kahului. (March 2009) File photo by Wendy Osher.

In commemoration of Queen Kaʻahumanu’s 254th birthday and Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center’s 50th anniversary, a special celebration is planned Friday, March 18, 2022.

Starting at 6 p.m., festivities at center stage include a lei draping at Queen Ka‘ahumanu’s statue, followed by a Kama‘āina Nights concert at 6:30 p.m. with Paula Fuga.

Queen Ka‘ahumanu was born on March 17, 1768 in Hāna, Maui. A beloved Kuhina Nui, champion of women’s rights, and first female surfer. The Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center in Kahului was named in her honor, and this year celebrates 50 years.

“The Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center has been a beloved gathering place with events and performances at our signature center stage area for generations,” said General Manager Kauwela Bisquera. “We had such a great response when Ekolu performed last December that we knew we had to do something special to kick-off the first Kama‘āina Nights concert for our 50th anniversary.”

Committed to the promoting and perpetuating Hawaiian culture through live music and a celebration of ‘ohana, Kama‘āina Nights partners with Pacific Media Group and Haku Collective to welcome Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winner, Paula Fuga, to Maui.

Paula Fuga is dedicated to inspiring positive social change and is acclaimed for her originality in song composition and soulful vocals. A poet at heart and accomplished ‘ukulele musician, Fuga has intertwined her passions into award-winning songwriting.

For a list of other events this March including Keiki Club with Maui Ocean Center, Prince Kūhiō Day entertainment and workshops, and a curated Weekend of the Wahine event in honor of Women’s History Month, visit queenkaahumanucenter.com.