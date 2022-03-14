Maui News

Regency Wharf Cinemas reopens after extensive remodel

March 14, 2022
* Updated March 14, 8:54 AM
Regency Wharf Cinemas – Lahaina, Maui. PC: Regency Wharf Cinemas

The Regency Wharf Cinemas has reopened after an extensive remodel.  

The theater, located at 658 Front Street within the Wharf Cinema Center, is now playing The Batman, Uncharted and Dog.  

The ceiling to floor remodel of the three-screen theater features reserved seating, concessions, high back rocking chairs, and velvet drapes.  There’s also Christie Digital Projection with Dolby Cinema Sound, Wall to Wall Screens, and all new air conditioning.

This is Regencyʻs second location on Maui–the other is Regency Kihei Cinemas in South Maui.  

The family-owned Regency Theatres was founded in 1996 and celebrates 25 years in business with 24 locations in Southern California, Arizona and Hawaiʻi.

Showtimes and tickets are available online at www.regencymovies.com.

