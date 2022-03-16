Maui News

Mexican Consulate returns to MEO in Wailuku to process documents

March 16, 2022, 4:45 PM HST
* Updated March 16, 3:53 PM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Mexican Consulate visits draw crowds as residents seek to process documents, such as passports and birth certificates. This visit in 2012 was held at St. Theresa Church in Kihei. PC: Maui Economic Opportunity

After two years of postponement due to the pandemic, the Mexican Consulate will return to Maui Economic Opportunity to process documents, such as passports and birth certificates, by appointment from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 26 and 27 in Wailuku. 

Services include processing of Mexican passports, Consular IDs, voting cards, birth certificates and civil registries.  

For passports, the consulate said the items will not be delivered during the Maui visit. Applicants must provide a self-addressed, stamped envelope for mailing at a later date. 

Appointments are required and can be scheduled online or by phone at 1 (424) 309-0009. Document requirements are available here.

The visit this weekend will be held in the MEO Family Center parking lot, 99 Mahalani St. in Wailuku. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The consulate had postponed in-person visits to the island due to the pandemic for the past two years. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Also, MEO will be organizing a Hispanic Heritage Resource Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 26 in conjunction with the consulate visit. There will be food trucks onsite on both days. 

Organizations in the community will be available to answer questions and provide information on services ranging from legal to food availability. 

For more information, contact MEO Enlace Hispano at (808) 243-4320. 

Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui council urged to raise tax on second homes, short-term rentals to raise money for affordables 2Update: stolen canoe recovered in waters off Maui 3Abandoned, historic building in Lāhainā poised for upgrades 4BlackSand Capital makes three-year commitment to affordable housing on Maui 5No tsunami expected for Hawaiʻi after 7.3 Japan earthquake 6Maui artist Kirk Kurokawa named People’s Choice winner of MACC’s Schaefer Portrait Challenge