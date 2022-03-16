Mexican Consulate visits draw crowds as residents seek to process documents, such as passports and birth certificates. This visit in 2012 was held at St. Theresa Church in Kihei. PC: Maui Economic Opportunity

After two years of postponement due to the pandemic, the Mexican Consulate will return to Maui Economic Opportunity to process documents, such as passports and birth certificates, by appointment from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 26 and 27 in Wailuku.

Services include processing of Mexican passports, Consular IDs, voting cards, birth certificates and civil registries.

For passports, the consulate said the items will not be delivered during the Maui visit. Applicants must provide a self-addressed, stamped envelope for mailing at a later date.

Appointments are required and can be scheduled online or by phone at 1 (424) 309-0009. Document requirements are available here.

The visit this weekend will be held in the MEO Family Center parking lot, 99 Mahalani St. in Wailuku.

The consulate had postponed in-person visits to the island due to the pandemic for the past two years.

Also, MEO will be organizing a Hispanic Heritage Resource Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 26 in conjunction with the consulate visit. There will be food trucks onsite on both days.

Organizations in the community will be available to answer questions and provide information on services ranging from legal to food availability.

For more information, contact MEO Enlace Hispano at (808) 243-4320.