The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua hosts the 30th annual Celebration of the Arts from April 15-16, 2022. Celebration of the Arts is an arts and cultural festival celebrating the spirit of aloha through more than 60 of the state’s top artisans, educators, cultural practitioners, speakers, and entertainers. It is the only event of its kind in the Hawaiian Islands.

Celebration of the Arts. PC: The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua

This year’s theme “Mauka to Makai… Everything is Connected” focuses on global climate change and bridges all aspects of life together through educational experiences and a spiritual renewal.

“The best way to experience Hawaiʻi and understand our culture is through the eyes of our people,” said Clifford Nae‘ole, Hawaiian Cultural Advisor at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, who has served as the event chair for the past 30 years. “After producing virtual events last year, we are excited to welcome Hawaiian cultural experts and craftspeople back to Kapalua to create enriching, emotional experiences that will last a lifetime. I have no doubt that the 30th annual Celebration of the Arts will be the best one yet.”



































New in 2022, guests can enjoy a fashion show featuring Maui’s top designers, and witness how traditional Hawaiian art and hula inspire their creations. The acclaimed Celebration of Island Tastes will be an evening to remember, as the Carmen Hulu Lindsey Leo Ha‘iha‘i Falsetto Contest, the first female falsetto contest in Hawaiʻi, is paired with the event for the first time.

For those seeking active experiences, guided hikes and native planting tours will be offered at Pu‘u Kukui Watershed, Hawaiʻi’s largest private nature preserve and home to rare and endangered flora and fauna. Tours of Maui’s voyaging canoe, Mo‘okiha O Pi‘ilani, will be offered by Hui O Wa‘a Kaulua, Maui’s voyaging canoe society.

Admission to the 30th annual Celebration of the Arts is complimentary and open to the public, with Celebration of Island Tastes the only exception. Food and beverage is available for purchase throughout the two-day event. Celebration of the Arts is sponsored by The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua; Hawaiian Airlines; and Kapalua Resort Association.























Celebration of the Arts 2022 event schedule

Friday, April 15, 2022

5:45 a.m. – E ALA E & HIUWAI CEREMONIES – The dawn gives way to the new day as participants chant to the sun for rejuvenation, wisdom and understanding. This emotional experience will set the tone for the 2022 Celebration of the Arts.

– The dawn gives way to the new day as participants chant to the sun for rejuvenation, wisdom and understanding. This emotional experience will set the tone for the 2022 Celebration of the Arts. 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. – INU KA WAI A KANE ME KANALOA: SIP THE SACRED WATERS OF KANE AND KANALOA – Hawaiian practitioners sit on a sacred mat to sip the bitter waters of Kane pledging support to all things Hawaiian.

– Hawaiian practitioners sit on a sacred mat to sip the bitter waters of Kane pledging support to all things Hawaiian. 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – WEHE KA IPUKA: OPEN THE GATEWAY – Traditional chants of genealogy and the islands are expressed by practitioners to ask permission to be a part of the Celebration of the Arts. The Namahana Award of Excellence will be presented to kupuna (elders) who have dedicated their lives to serving the culture.

– Traditional chants of genealogy and the islands are expressed by practitioners to ask permission to be a part of the Celebration of the Arts. The Namahana Award of Excellence will be presented to kupuna (elders) who have dedicated their lives to serving the culture. 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. – HANDS-ON ART, DEMONSTRATIONS AND EDUCATION – Artists, crafters and Hawaiian practitioners from all islands have gathered to share their expertise and help guests perfect their own heirloom. Participants are encouraged to sit, engage and create.

– Artists, crafters and Hawaiian practitioners from all islands have gathered to share their expertise and help guests perfect their own heirloom. Participants are encouraged to sit, engage and create. 10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. – INTRODUCTION TO HULA – Hula is much more than “happy hula hips.” Mapuana Samonte will guide guests through the history, steps and disciplines of the dance.

– Hula is much more than “happy hula hips.” Mapuana Samonte will guide guests through the history, steps and disciplines of the dance. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. – MO‘OKIHA O PI‘ILANI, THE SACRED LIZARD OF PI‘ILANI – Maui’s long distance voyaging canoe will be moored at Honolua Bay for a visit and firsthand education on how special this vessel is. This canoe represents one of the greatest accomplishments of the Polynesians—wayfinding across the open ocean via nature from one destination to another prior to GPS and weather satellites.

– Maui’s long distance voyaging canoe will be moored at Honolua Bay for a visit and firsthand education on how special this vessel is. This canoe represents one of the greatest accomplishments of the Polynesians—wayfinding across the open ocean via nature from one destination to another prior to GPS and weather satellites. 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. – SCIENCE AND SPIRITUALITY – An ambassador from Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ambassadors of the Environment program will team up with Kahu Lyons Naone, a noted Hawaiian practitioner of wellness with Hawaiian plants and herbs. Guests may be surprised as they walk and talk through the hotel grounds—what may look like a plant could be medicine.

– An ambassador from Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ambassadors of the Environment program will team up with Kahu Lyons Naone, a noted Hawaiian practitioner of wellness with Hawaiian plants and herbs. Guests may be surprised as they walk and talk through the hotel grounds—what may look like a plant could be medicine. 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – LIMU: LOVE ‘EM AND/OR LEAVE ‘EM – Aunty Napua Barrows and Kehau Custino have dedicated much time to “Hoi Limu…the return of seaweed,” one of Hawaiʻi’s precious ocean resources. Painstaking research and reforestation of the reef and shoreline are progressing…but why is there such a quick decline?

– Aunty Napua Barrows and Kehau Custino have dedicated much time to “Hoi Limu…the return of seaweed,” one of Hawaiʻi’s precious ocean resources. Painstaking research and reforestation of the reef and shoreline are progressing…but why is there such a quick decline? 12:45 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. – HA‘A & HAKA: WORDS OF WISDOM, WELCOME, OR WAR? – Leilani Tepara, formerly of Aotearoa, shares her knowledge of the tradition of Haka, while Maui’s own Ke‘eaumoku Kapu tells of his training for the Hawaiian Ha‘a. The connection between these two cultures are similar and the actions of both are seen worldwide prior to rugby matches, funerals, gatherings of recognition, but what do they mean? For some, they delight at its appearance of entertainment. For the native, it’s a much deeper action with consequences.

– Leilani Tepara, formerly of Aotearoa, shares her knowledge of the tradition of Haka, while Maui’s own Ke‘eaumoku Kapu tells of his training for the Hawaiian Ha‘a. The connection between these two cultures are similar and the actions of both are seen worldwide prior to rugby matches, funerals, gatherings of recognition, but what do they mean? For some, they delight at its appearance of entertainment. For the native, it’s a much deeper action with consequences. 1:45 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. – HO‘OPONOPONO: CONNECTING ALL THINGS WRONG TO MAKE THINGS RIGHT – The process and protocol of Ho‘oponopono is often misunderstood…and abused. The “why, who, what and when” of it all is discussed with practitioner Lopaka Nakaahiki-Bukoski. Learn the truth about revealing the truth.

– The process and protocol of Ho‘oponopono is often misunderstood…and abused. The “why, who, what and when” of it all is discussed with practitioner Lopaka Nakaahiki-Bukoski. Learn the truth about revealing the truth. 2:45 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. – MAUKA TO MAKAI, EVERYTHING IS CONNECTED – From the mountains to the ocean, our Maui community is connected. Pomaikai Crozier of Pu‘u Kukui Watershed and Haunani Kane, an apprentice navigator for Hōkūleʻa, Hawaiʻi’s voyaging canoe, explore how climate change has affected their two worlds and the unique challenges they face.

– From the mountains to the ocean, our Maui community is connected. Pomaikai Crozier of Pu‘u Kukui Watershed and Haunani Kane, an apprentice navigator for Hōkūleʻa, Hawaiʻi’s voyaging canoe, explore how climate change has affected their two worlds and the unique challenges they face. 4 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. – FILM SCREENING: HAWAIIAN SOUL – Activists, or martyrs? George Helm of Molokai and Kimo Mitchell of Maui gave up their lives to prove their love and connection to the ‘āina and the ocean. This award-winning film explores the bravery of Helm and Mitchell in establishing Kaho‘olawe as a living cultural center after years of abuse as a “target practice island” by the U.S. Navy.

– Activists, or martyrs? George Helm of Molokai and Kimo Mitchell of Maui gave up their lives to prove their love and connection to the ‘āina and the ocean. This award-winning film explores the bravery of Helm and Mitchell in establishing Kaho‘olawe as a living cultural center after years of abuse as a “target practice island” by the U.S. Navy. 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. – NA LOLE OF MAUI NUI: CREATIVE FASHION – Enjoy a dramatic fashion show featuring Maui Nui’s top fashion designers, creative adornments, Hawaiian music, and hula.

– Enjoy a dramatic fashion show featuring Maui Nui’s top fashion designers, creative adornments, Hawaiian music, and hula. 10 p.m. to Midnight – CELEBRATION AFTER HOURS – Following the fashion show, let loose and dance to live music, and enjoy the company of fellow Celebration of the Arts participants. Ages 21+.

Saturday, April 16, 2022

8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – PLANT A LEGACY AT PU‘U KUKUI – Embrace a truly unique opportunity to plant a canoe and create a legacy. The future of the forest is bright when the community chips in to establish the roots.

– Embrace a truly unique opportunity to plant a canoe and create a legacy. The future of the forest is bright when the community chips in to establish the roots. 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. – HANDS-ON ART, DEMONSTRATIONS AND EDUCATION – Artists, crafters and Hawaiian practitioners from all islands have gathered to share their expertise and help guests perfect their own heirloom. Participants are encouraged to sit, engage and create.

– Artists, crafters and Hawaiian practitioners from all islands have gathered to share their expertise and help guests perfect their own heirloom. Participants are encouraged to sit, engage and create. 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. – INTRODUCTION TO HULA – Hula is much more than “happy hula hips.” Mapuana Samonte will guide guests through the history, steps and disciplines of the dance.

– Hula is much more than “happy hula hips.” Mapuana Samonte will guide guests through the history, steps and disciplines of the dance. 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – ʻOLELO HAWAIʻI: AN INTRODUCTION TO HAWAIIAN LANGUAGE – Take the first step towards understanding the language of Hawaiʻi. It may be easier than you think. Kamakakehau Fernandez, an accomplished musician and singer is also a kumu ‘olelo (language teacher).

– Take the first step towards understanding the language of Hawaiʻi. It may be easier than you think. Kamakakehau Fernandez, an accomplished musician and singer is also a kumu ‘olelo (language teacher). 10:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – KEIKI RISING – Four of Hawaiʻi’s youth take the stage and share what they see may lay in store for our island, culture and industries. What challenges are we leaving them? Is there cause to celebrate or is there cause for concern?

– Four of Hawaiʻi’s youth take the stage and share what they see may lay in store for our island, culture and industries. What challenges are we leaving them? Is there cause to celebrate or is there cause for concern? 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. – MO‘OKIHA O PI‘ILANI, THE SACRED LIZARD OF PI‘ILANI – Maui’s long distance voyaging canoe will be moored at Honolua Bay for a visit and firsthand education on how special this vessel is. This canoe represents one of the greatest accomplishments of the Polynesians—wayfinding across the open ocean via nature from one destination to another prior to GPS and weather satellites.

– Maui’s long distance voyaging canoe will be moored at Honolua Bay for a visit and firsthand education on how special this vessel is. This canoe represents one of the greatest accomplishments of the Polynesians—wayfinding across the open ocean via nature from one destination to another prior to GPS and weather satellites. 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. – SCIENCE AND SPIRITUALITY – An ambassador from Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ambassadors of the Environment program will team up with Kahu Lyons Naone, a noted Hawaiian practitioner of wellness with Hawaiian plants and herbs. Guests may be surprised as they walk and talk through the hotel grounds—what may look like a plant could be medicine!

– An ambassador from Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ambassadors of the Environment program will team up with Kahu Lyons Naone, a noted Hawaiian practitioner of wellness with Hawaiian plants and herbs. Guests may be surprised as they walk and talk through the hotel grounds—what may look like a plant could be medicine! 12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. – MAOPOPO KOU INOA? UNDERSTAND YOUR NAME? – Hailama Farden explains what most people take for granted…to truly understand the giving and understanding of a name. For the culture, it’s not a helter skelter scenario. There are deep meanings, emotions and actual goals that are set in motion. How do you live up to your name?

– Hailama Farden explains what most people take for granted…to truly understand the giving and understanding of a name. For the culture, it’s not a helter skelter scenario. There are deep meanings, emotions and actual goals that are set in motion. How do you live up to your name? 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. – RETURNING TO OUR DNA – Voyagers Chad Paishon and Pomai Chaison explain a technique used on board the Makali‘i Voyaging Canoe that enabled them to take a giant step ward back for mankind. Only traditional foods were grown and vacuum packed for their journey. What were the procedures, the reactions and the results from this experiment? More importantly, could these techniques be used to secure self-sustainability for our islands?

– Voyagers Chad Paishon and Pomai Chaison explain a technique used on board the Makali‘i Voyaging Canoe that enabled them to take a giant step ward back for mankind. Only traditional foods were grown and vacuum packed for their journey. What were the procedures, the reactions and the results from this experiment? More importantly, could these techniques be used to secure self-sustainability for our islands? 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. – HAKI IWI: HAWAIIAN CHIROPRACTICS – Connecting the body to a higher power making us stronger through a physical process. Learn how gravity, body placement and spirituality can create the ultimate realignment. Lopaka Nakaahiki-Bukoski will share the lessons of his Grand Aunt Mahilani Poepoe.

– Connecting the body to a higher power making us stronger through a physical process. Learn how gravity, body placement and spirituality can create the ultimate realignment. Lopaka Nakaahiki-Bukoski will share the lessons of his Grand Aunt Mahilani Poepoe. 3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. – FILM SCREENING: HAWAIIAN SOUL – Activists, or martyrs? George Helm of Molokai and Kimo Mitchell of Maui gave up their lives to prove their love and connection to the ‘āina and the ocean. This award-winning film explores the bravery of Helm and Mitchell in establishing Kaho‘olawe as a living cultural center after years of abuse as a “target practice island” by the U.S. Navy.

– Activists, or martyrs? George Helm of Molokai and Kimo Mitchell of Maui gave up their lives to prove their love and connection to the ‘āina and the ocean. This award-winning film explores the bravery of Helm and Mitchell in establishing Kaho‘olawe as a living cultural center after years of abuse as a “target practice island” by the U.S. Navy. 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. – CELEBRATION OF ISLAND TASTES & CARMEN HULU LINDSEY LEO HA‘IHA‘I FALSETTO CONTEST – A feast of friendship, food, music, dance, and vocals! Savor a taste of Hawaiʻi’s best traditional foods from the land and the sea during this special evening. Entertainment begins with the showstopping Kamehameha Schools Maui Campus Music Ensemble. Then, guests will be graced by the legendary falsetto voice of Hulu Lindsey as female competitors to try and match her style of falsetto singing during this evening to remember. Tickets required for admission. Please call concierge for tickets: 808-665-7089

– A feast of friendship, food, music, dance, and vocals! Savor a taste of Hawaiʻi’s best traditional foods from the land and the sea during this special evening. Entertainment begins with the showstopping Kamehameha Schools Maui Campus Music Ensemble. Then, guests will be graced by the legendary falsetto voice of Hulu Lindsey as female competitors to try and match her style of falsetto singing during this evening to remember. Tickets required for admission. Please call concierge for tickets: 808-665-7089 10 p.m. to Midnight – CELEBRATION AFTER HOURS – Dance the night away with the live sounds of Jimmy Mac and The Kool Kats. This will be the perfect way to end the 30th annual Celebration of the Arts. Ages 21+.

(schedule is subject to change without notice)

For guests looking to experience Celebration of the Arts, the resort is offering a carefully curated “Celebration of the Arts – Mauka to Makai” accommodations package that includes:

Luxury accommodations at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua from April 13-18, 2022

Daily breakfast for two at Ulana Terrace

Roundtrip luxury SUV transportation from Kahului Airport to The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua

One-day-reserved luxury VIP pool cabana

VIP admission for two to Celebration of Island Tastes & Carmen Hulu Lindsey Leo Ha‘iha‘i Falsetto Contest

Excursions for two to Pu‘u Kukui Watershed and Mo‘okiha O Pi‘ilani

A private guided coastal and tidepool hike for two with Ambassadors of the Environment

As part of The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua’s ongoing support of cultural preservation, $100 of each package booked will be donated to the resort’s community partners, Pu‘u Kukui Watershed and Hui O Wa‘a Kaulua, Maui’s voyaging canoe society. The package is available to book online here or by calling the resort at 808-669-6200.

To learn more about Celebration of the Arts, visit www.celebrationofthearts.org.