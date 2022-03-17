Hale Kaiola project renderings. PC: Alaula Real Estate / alaularealestade.com

Councilmember Kelly Takaya King hosts an in-person town hall on March 22 at 6 p.m. at the Malcolm Center, 1305 N. Holopono St., to discuss affordable housing and address residents’ questions on affordable housing.

King said residents with concerns about affordable housing are invited to participate in the town hall, where they can ask questions and receive information from panelists including Councilmember Gabe Johnson, chair of the council’s Affordable Housing Committee.

Johnson will be joined by Deputy Director of Housing and Human Concerns Linda Munsell, Planning Director Michele McLean, Douglas Bigley of UHC Communities and Ikaika ʻOhana, Lawrence Carnicelli of Alaula Builders, Keegan Flaherty of ʻIkenakea Development and Ray Phillips, a Maui real estate developer.

Councilmember Kelly Takaya King

“We look forward to offering our residents the opportunity to ask questions about the many challenges of purchasing a home in Maui County,” said King, who is in her third term holding the council seat for the South Maui residency area. “Our knowledgeable panelists will provide residents the chance to receive information and interact with those who are leading the effort to resolve the housing challenges in our county.”

King said representatives from Ikaika ʻOhana and ʻIkenakea Development will provide updates on upcoming South Maui affordable housing developments Kaiāulu O Haleleʻa and Hale O Pi’ikea.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Together, these projects are expected to add more than 200 new affordable rental units to South Maui, King said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Inidivudals interested in learning more about South Maui housing opportunities are encouraged to attend and should arrive at 5:15 p.m. for light refreshments and informational materials. Masks will be required when indoors.