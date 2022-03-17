County of Maui Service Center. PC: Wendy Osher.

Maui County employees working in the Maui County Service Center in Kahului will participate in an emergency preparedness drill from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 17, 2022. There will be no public or employee access to the building during the exercise.

There will be no appointments for customer service after 3:30 p.m. on March 17.

Members of the public can expect to see emergency vehicles respond to the scene as part of the drill.

The public’s patience and understanding are appreciated as Maui County employees participate in the exercise to strengthen their emergency preparedness.