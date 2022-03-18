Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 18, 2022

March 18, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Chris Archer / ArcherShoots










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
5-7
5-7
4-6 




West Facing
0-2
1-3
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
2-4
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 08:58 AM HST.




High 1.8 feet 02:56 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:31 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:36 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 08:53 PM HST.




High 2.1 feet 03:07 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 09:21 AM HST.




High 2.0 feet 03:35 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:30 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:37 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along north and west facing shores will remain elevated, but below advisory levels, through Saturday as a series of small northwest swells move through the coastal waters. A larger northwest swell will fill in Sunday night into Monday, with surf likely reaching advisory levels Tuesday and Wednesday, then slowly subsiding through the rest of the week. As this swell moves down the island chain the direction will become more northerly, most likely sometime Tuesday. 


East facing shores will have small, choppy surf today, then slowly trend down through the weekend. Rough surf will return along east shores early next week due to the combination of north- northwest swell wrap and increasing northeasterly wind swell. Surf along south facing shores will remain small into early next week. A small south swell is possible towards the middle of next week. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW 5-10mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
   
   
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail.  Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device.  Get the App
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
  
Trending Now
  1Humpback in ‘life-threatening’ entanglement off Māʻalaea freed by officials  2Businesses happy about mask mandate change  3Victorino Outlines Priorities of Safety, Economy, Housing, Green Infrastructure in State of the County Address  4March 10-16, 2022 COVID-19 update: 14 deaths, 1,092 new infections in Hawaiʻi￼  5Kokomo structure fire results in $320K damage  6Abandoned, historic building in Lāhainā poised for upgrades