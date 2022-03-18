Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 4-6 5-7 5-7 4-6 West Facing 0-2 1-3 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 2-4 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 08:58 AM HST. High 1.8 feet 02:56 PM HST. Sunrise 6:31 AM HST. Sunset 6:36 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 08:53 PM HST. High 2.1 feet 03:07 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 09:21 AM HST. High 2.0 feet 03:35 PM HST. Sunrise 6:30 AM HST. Sunset 6:37 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along north and west facing shores will remain elevated, but below advisory levels, through Saturday as a series of small northwest swells move through the coastal waters. A larger northwest swell will fill in Sunday night into Monday, with surf likely reaching advisory levels Tuesday and Wednesday, then slowly subsiding through the rest of the week. As this swell moves down the island chain the direction will become more northerly, most likely sometime Tuesday.

East facing shores will have small, choppy surf today, then slowly trend down through the weekend. Rough surf will return along east shores early next week due to the combination of north- northwest swell wrap and increasing northeasterly wind swell. Surf along south facing shores will remain small into early next week. A small south swell is possible towards the middle of next week.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW 5-10mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE 20-25mph in the afternoon.