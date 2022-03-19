Maui News

250 people attend celebration of Queen Kaʻahumanu on Maui

March 19, 2022, 12:51 PM HST
* Updated March 19, 12:53 PM
A crowd of about 250 people came to celebrate Queen Kaʻahumanu’s 254th birthday and the 50th anniversary of the Queen Ka’ahumanu Center, with live entertainment by Paula Fuga. PC: Queen Kaʻahumanu Center.

An estimated 250 people attended a celebration for Queen Kaʻahumanu, held Friday night at the shopping center named in her honor.

The festivities included opening protocol and lei draping with the ʻAhahui Kaʻahumanu society, Wailuku Chapter IV, and a concert by entertainer Paula Fuga.

The entertainment was part of a special edition of KPOA 93.5 FM’s Kamaʻāina Nights, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center, and 254th birthday of Queen Kaʻahumanu who was born on March 17, 1768 in Hāna, Maui.

The Queen Kaʻahumanu Center was developed in 1972 by Dillingham Land Corporation, the same developer of the Ala Moana Center on Oʻahu.

During its grand opening celebration in 1974, there were a total of 48 stores. Now, five decades later, the center has about 100 stores, restaurants, theaters and services listed on its website.

QKC is home to the island’s only department stores, Macy’s, along with national brands that include Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works, and local brands like Hoʻomana, Nā Koa and OneEighty.

The statue of Kaʻahumanu Aliʻi stands with lei at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center on the anniversary of her March 17, 1768, birthday. Celebratory protocol by ʻAhahui Kaʻahumanu took place on Friday, March 18.

