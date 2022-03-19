Overflight Video: Kīlauea continues eruption
The Kīlauea volcano on Hawaiʻi Island continues erupting. Over the past week, lava has continued to intermittently erupt from the western vent within Halemaʻumaʻu crater, according to the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.
The current eruption began in September 2021.
All lava is confined within Halemaʻumaʻu crater in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park. Sulfur dioxide emission rates remain elevated and were last measured at approximately 1,900 tonnes per day on March 10, 2022, during eruptive activity, according to the HVO.
The agency reports that seismicity is elevated but stable, with few earthquakes, and summit tiltmeters show several deflation and inflation patterns over the past week.
Meanwhile, Hawaiʻi Islandʻs Mauna Loa, is not erupting and remains at an ‘advisory’ level. This alert level does not mean that an eruption is imminent or that progression to an eruption from the current level of unrest is certain, the HVO reports.
“This past week, about 44 small-magnitude earthquakes were recorded below the summit and upper elevation flanks of Mauna Loa—the majority of these occurred at shallow depths less than 10 kilometers (6 miles) below sea level,” according to HVO scientists.
Webcams show no changes to the landscape and the HVO continues to closely monitor both sites for any signs of increased activity.