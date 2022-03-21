NPS Photo Pools at ʻOheʻo Gulch in the Kīpahulu District. Courtesy photo: NPS

The Friends of Haleakalā National seek volunteers for a three day, two night service trip in the Kīpahulu District of the national park on Friday through Sunday, April 15-17, 2022.

No back-packing is required on this trip, as participants will drive to the area to camp. Volunteers will prepare their own meals in the bunkhouse, which is equipped with a kitchen, shower and out-house.

Anticipated work, under the direction of the park’s volunteer coordinator, may include greenhouse cleanup and maintenance, weeding, native plant habitat restoration, loʻi restoration on the Pīpīwai Trail and more.

Participants may carpool to Kīpahulu early Friday morning. For more information and to make a reservation for this trip, call 904-294-2959, or send email to [email protected]