No tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi after 6.7 Taiwan quake
There is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi after a 6.7 (6.9 preliminary) magnitude earthquake reported at 7:42 a.m. HST on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Taiwan.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports that, “based on all available data, a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi.”
The USGS reports the earthquake occurred at a depth of 24 km, and the distance and direction from the epicenter to nearby places includes:
- Hualien City, Taiwan, Taiwan 39.4 mi N
- Puli, Taiwan, Taiwan 53.7 mi NW
- Lugu, Taiwan, Taiwan 56.2 mi WNW
- Nantou, Taiwan, Taiwan 66.7 mi WNW
- Zhongxing New Village, Taiwan 67.2 mi NW
