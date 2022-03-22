Taiwan earthquake. PC: USGS (3.22.22)

There is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi after a 6.7 (6.9 preliminary) magnitude earthquake reported at 7:42 a.m. HST on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Taiwan.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports that, “based on all available data, a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi.”

The USGS reports the earthquake occurred at a depth of 24 km, and the distance and direction from the epicenter to nearby places includes: