Robin Knox (right) with Councilmember Kelly King (left). PC: courtesy

With the decision of Councilmember Kelly King to step down from the Maui County Council, environmental scientist Robin Knox announced she is running to fill the South Maui Council Seat with King’s full endorsement.

“King has left open the option to run for State office once the reapportionment lawsuit is settled, but she also will be spending more time working with Pacific Biodiesel, the company she and her husband founded over 25 years ago,” according to a joint announcement by Knox and King.

“The accomplishments of the Council’s CARE Committee have been incredible advances in climate change solutions,” King said, “and Robin is the perfect candidate to take the torch and continue the fight. It’s an important time for me to help step up the mission of locally produced biodiesel, especially with the world situation and Hawaii’s commitment to end fossil fuel use.”

As a 16-year Maui resident and a water quality expert, Knox believes it is time to focus her efforts and expertise in service to the people of Maui County as a Councilmember.

“Kelly has done such a great job and I am determined to build on the six years of work she has invested in our environment and economy,” said Knox. “I appreciate her belief in my ability to make a difference and accept her endorsement for the South Maui Seat.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

As President and owner of Water Quality Consulting, Inc., Robin is the only Qualified Environmental Professional in Hawaiʻi certified by the Board of Global Environmental Health and Safety Credentialing. “That expertise will be crucial to finding solutions as Maui County faces environmental challenges such as drought, water use restrictions, tighter regulation of injection wells and cesspools, sea level rise, flooding, and ocean water quality issues due to runoff,” according to the announcement.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Knox is deeply committed to the quality of life for Maui County residents and environmental preservation of our tri-isle community,” the campaign announcement notes. She has also advocated for environmental quality, affordable housing, and solutions for homelessness at Maui County Council meetings.

“I see Maui County families struggling with housing and food insecurity due to low wages and the high cost of living. Too many kūpuna and Kānaka Maoli, disabled people, and even working families, are homeless. I know we can create a better quality of life for all Maui County residents,” said Knox.

Knox said she will focus on continuing support for truly affordable housing by collaborating with the community and developers, supporting a diversified and sustainable economy, protecting the environmental quality of Maui County, and ensuring a transparent, efficient, and effective government.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Maui County needs Robin’s mature voice and professional experience on the County Council,” King said. “It would have been difficult to step down without someone of her caliber willing to run in my place.”

Knox officially filed her papers for candidacy on March 14, 2022. Fellow South Maui resident, Tom Cook, pulled papers for the South Maui seat on March 1, 2022.

Election Information:

Candidate filing for the 2022 Elections began on March 1, 2022. The deadline for candidates to file a nomination paper is June 7, 2022, 4:30 pm.

The Primary will take place on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Voters will receive their ballots in the mail for the Primary Election by July 26, 2022.

The General takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Voters receive their ballots in the mail for the General Election by Oct. 21, 2022.