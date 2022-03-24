













Nashville-based singer, guitarist, songwriter and music producer Jeff Dayton, who also was the former bandleader of country music superstar Glenn Campbell, will teach a free songwriting workshop March 30 at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College.

Dayton has toured with Kenny Chesney, Lee Greenwood, Sarah Darling and many other country music acts. He also has backed artists including Vince Gill, Willie Nelson, Toby Keith, Buck Owens, Bo Diddley, Dizzy Gillespie, Gene Autry and Mac Davis in live performances and recordings. T

Today, Dayton is an active Nashville music producer, songwriter, session guitarist, recording artist and educator. He tours as a dynamic bandleader and solo artist. He also has taught songwriting at the Kaua‘i Music Festival and other such events around the country for decades.

The workshop will be held at the UHMC student lounge in the Pilina Building at 2 p.m. The event is free and open to UHMC students, staff, faculty and the general public.

With limited seating, reservations are requested for the workshop by emailing Dr. Keola Donaghy at [email protected] or calling 808-984-3570.

Music Studies at UH Maui College offers instrumental and vocal performance classes, instruction in recording technology, world, popular and Hawaiian music. Each semester Music Studies holds an open mic that is open to the public. The Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-winning Institute of Hawaiian Music program trains students for careers in the Hawai‘i entertainment industry.