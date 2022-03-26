Maui Now’s featured jobs for the week of March 20 to 26, 2022. Add your job listing.

Description: We are looking for a proactive and dynamic people manager to join as our Team Lead, Sales. You will be the primary conduit between the Product Sales Manager, the Regional merchant team, the product brands and the customers. You will supervise, mentor and develop a cross‐functional sales team, and foster a service environment to create the luxury service experience for our customers. You will demonstrate the ability to lead and role model our highest standard of service quality.

More about DFS and this position: Apply Now

Description: The Boeing Company seeks a cybersecurity professional to join our Enterprise Government Cybersecurity team as an Experienced Product Security Engineer based in Kihei, HI. This position is expected to be 100% onsite. The selected candidate will be required to work onsite in Kihei, HI.

Learn More

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Description: The Colleague Experience Director is responsible for short and long term planning of the Human Resources function. This means leading strategically and tactically in the areas of workforce planning, recruitment and staffing strategies, wage and salary administration, colleague and labor relations, benefits, workforce training and development and local diversity initiatives.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Learn More

Description: Marriott Vacation Club®, a leader in the vacation ownership industry, is seeking motivated individuals with concierge and customer service experience to join our award-winning sales and marketing team. We are currently looking for driven individuals with outgoing personalities who are financially motivated to work with guests at Marriott® hotel properties to promote the Marriott Vacation Club Destinations® Program. ut our points-based ownership product.

Learn More

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Description: Provides administrative and clerical support to a funeral home, cemetery, crematory or a combination of these facilities. Duties include greeting the public and providing general information on services offered in a polite manner with a goal to meet and exceed customer expectations.

Learn More