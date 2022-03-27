Maui News

Maui Humane society hosts Annual Kitten Shower, April 9

March 27, 2022, 8:08 AM HST
Maui Humane Society,

The public is invited to the Maui Humane Society’s Annual Kitten Shower, Saturday, April 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is an in-person event, with a chance to meet kittens, watch live demos, and play games.

Are you considering fostering kittens this year? Maui Humane Society calls it a “cuteness overload,” as the organization kicks off Kitten Season with hands-on demonstrations of bottle feeding, handling, and information on how to help save lives through fostering.

The MHS foster team will teach guests how to age kittens, what it looks like when they’re sick, and how to “tame the teeniest lions.”

Interested guests will have the opportunity to sign up to become a foster parent.

For those who are unable to join in person, but still want to help, the MHS Gift Registry allows the public to purchase gifts from its Amazon Gift Registry.

