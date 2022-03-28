Maui Prep presents Willy Wonka Jr. PC: Maui Prep Academy

“A little nonsense now and then is relished by the wisest of men.”

(1971, Movie: Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, Screenplay by Roald Dahl)

Maui Prep Department of Performing Arts invites the community to enter a “world of pure imagination” when it presents “Willy Wonka Jr” on April 8, 9, and 10, 2022 at the campus’ Bozich Center for Athletics and Performing Arts.

Starring Tessa Chin (‘23) as Willy Wonka, Kelsey Reul (‘27) as Charlie Bucket, and Logan Kalar (‘25) as Grandpa Joe, the stage musical adaptation of the hit 1971 film takes audiences inside the mysterious candy factory operated by the enigmatic Ms. Wonka and her colorful band of Oompa Loompas.

Kristi Scott directs the cast of 25 middle and upper school Maui Prep students, along with choreographer Jackie Dowsett and musical director Vania Jerome.

Ticket prices for the musical start at $10 and are available at bit.ly/mauiprepwonka.

A “Preshow Cafe” will serve chicken tacos, acai bowls, and plenty of treats approved by Ms. Wonka herself one hour prior to showtime. Run time is approximately 90 minutes with intermission.