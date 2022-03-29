Maui News

Small Business Development Series hosted on Maui

March 29, 2022, 8:55 AM HST
* Updated March 29, 10:50 AM
The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation, US Small Business Administration, and Hawaiʻi Minority Business Development Agency Business Center, invite small business owners who are interested in working with the federal, state, and local government, to register for a free two-day Small Business Development Series on Maui.

The two-day Small Business Development Series takes place on Tuesday and Wednesday, April 5-6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the DOT Highways Conference Room, located at 650 Palapala Drive in Kahului.

Classes will incorporate a six-part series to help small and minority-owned businesses market themselves more effectively to federal, state, and local government entities (i.e., military and civilian agencies). Classes will cover a broad range of topics, including:

  • Registering in System for Award Management
  • Becoming certified as a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise
  • Getting certified with the Federal Government 8(a) Program
  • How Veteran, Women and HUBZone Certifications can give yourbusiness an edge
  • Creating Your Marketing Capability Statement or Statement ofQualification
  • How to Create your Business Plan
  • Financing Your Government Contracts
  • How to become a subcontractor

Advanced registration is required. For event details and registration, please visit the Eventbrite website at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-two-day-small-business-development-series-maui-tickets-301626512017.

