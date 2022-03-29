The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation, US Small Business Administration, and Hawaiʻi Minority Business Development Agency Business Center, invite small business owners who are interested in working with the federal, state, and local government, to register for a free two-day Small Business Development Series on Maui.

The two-day Small Business Development Series takes place on Tuesday and Wednesday, April 5-6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the DOT Highways Conference Room, located at 650 Palapala Drive in Kahului.

Classes will incorporate a six-part series to help small and minority-owned businesses market themselves more effectively to federal, state, and local government entities (i.e., military and civilian agencies). Classes will cover a broad range of topics, including:

Registering in System for Award Management

Becoming certified as a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise

Getting certified with the Federal Government 8(a) Program

How Veteran, Women and HUBZone Certifications can give yourbusiness an edge

Creating Your Marketing Capability Statement or Statement ofQualification

How to Create your Business Plan

Financing Your Government Contracts

How to become a subcontractor

Advanced registration is required. For event details and registration, please visit the Eventbrite website at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-two-day-small-business-development-series-maui-tickets-301626512017.