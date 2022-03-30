Maui Business

Lahaina Divers hires four-time PADI platinum course director

March 30, 2022, 9:54 AM HST
Tim Bradley, a four-time platinum scuba diving course director, can instruct 20 speciality courses. Photo Courtesy: Lahaina Divers

Lahaina Divers recently hired Tim Bradley, a four-time PADI platinum course director, as its Director of Training and Professional Development.

Bradley will expand dive education and career-based programs for all levels of divers and dive pros at Lahaina Divers, a Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) five star instructor development center.

Bradley also will share his passion for scuba diving. 

“I’ve been fascinated with the underwater world, especially sharks, since I was a kid,” he said. “After learning to dive in the frigid water of Lake Michigan in Chicago, I’ve been fortunate to travel and teach all over the world, from Central America to Oceana and Asia.” 

Bradley has been teaching scuba diving for more than 16 years. Most recently he was head of instruction for a large PADI career development center in the Philippines. He is an avid underwater photographer and videographer; can instruct more than 20 specialties; and is a certified underwater criminal investigator.

Bradley has been recognized four times as a platinum course director, the highest accolade awarded to only a few course directors worldwide each year.

Lahaina Divers has been in business on Maui since 1978, operating two 46-foot dive boats out of Lahaina Harbor. Its dive shop, classroom and retail store is located at 143 Dickenson St.

For more information on Lahaina Divers scuba education programs or professional career development, email [email protected] or go to www.lahainadivers.com.

