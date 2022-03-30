Councilmember Michael J. Molina said today he has introduced a resolution urging the federal government to expeditiously and temporarily waive specific Jones Act requirements for oil imported to Hawai‘i for the Maui County Council meeting on Friday at 9 a.m.

Resolution 22-90 seeks to encourage a limited and targeted waiver of the Jones Act to allow to more cost-effective shipping of oil to Hawai‘i.

Molina said he is hopeful that the council will adoption of his resolution and the US government will mitigate the cost impact Hawai‘i residents are experiencing due to sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

“While we’re suffering the effects of an international crisis, it’s time to set aside this federal law that requires the transport of goods exclusively on a limited number of domestic vessels, resulting in higher costs for Hawai‘i consumers,” said Molina, who holds the council seat for the Makawao-Ha‘ikū-Pā‘ia residency area.

“We need to have the US government ‘level the playing field’ in the form of reduced fuel and shipping costs for Maui County and other state residents,” Molina said in a press release.

