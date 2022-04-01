Maui News

2021 Mayor’s Small Business Awards winners announced

April 1, 2022, 8:07 AM HST
All winners and nominees of the 2021 Mayor’s Small Business Awards with Mayor Victorino, Pamela Tumpap – President of the Maui Chamber of Commerce, and JoAnn Inamasu – Director of the Office of Economic Development.

The Maui Chamber of Commerce announced the winners for the 2021 Postponed Mayor’s Small Business Awards.

The winners include:

  • Heidi Watanabe – Mountain View Bounty Farms & Watanabe Vegetable Processing for Young Small Business Person of the Year
  • Feed My Sheep – Joyce Kawakami & Scott Hopkins for Outstanding Nonprofit Business
  • Mitzi Toro – The Maui Cookie Lady for Exceptional Small Business of the Year (10 or fewer employees)
  • Angela Leone – Coconut Condos for Exceptional Small Business of the Year (11 to 39 employees)
  • Ryan Ouye – Service Rentals & Supplies, Inc. for the Lifetime Achievement Award (for any individual doing business in Maui County for more than 20 years)
The Mayor’s Small Business Awards recognizes outstanding businesses, both for profit and nonprofit, in the community that have 100 or fewer employees. All nominees and winners were honored at an awards ceremony on March 30 th at the Maui Beach Hotel Rainbow Ballroom.

“It was a fun and exciting night with Master of Ceremonies Kit Okazaki, blessing by Kahu Laki Ka’ahumanu, and inspirational message from Mayor Victorino” said Pamela Tumpap, President of the Maui Chamber of Commerce. “We had so many outstanding nominees and it was an honor to celebrate them.”

In addition to honoring the 2021 nominees and winners, those in attendance who were nominated or won at the 2020 Mayor’s Small Business Awards, which was held virtually, were also recognized.

The Maui Chamber of Commerce thanked the County of Maui and the Office of Economic Development for supporting the event and also extended thanks to sponsor, Hawaiian Electric Company.

