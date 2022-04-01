Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 01, 2022

April 1, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Jack Reilly










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-8
8-12
12-16
10-15 




West Facing
0-2
1-3
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
5-7
6-8 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 08:41 AM HST.




High 2.0 feet 03:01 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:18 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:40 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 08:58 PM HST.




High 1.8 feet 02:49 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 09:03 AM HST.




High 2.1 feet 03:36 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:18 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:41 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A long-period northwest swell will spread down the island chain through this evening. Surf produced by this swell will likely peak later tonight and early Saturday, with surf likely reaching the High Surf Advisory criteria along exposed north and west facing shores of the smaller islands. This swell will gradually lower from late Saturday night through early next week. The strengthening trade winds will cause surf to become elevated and rough along east facing shores this weekend. By early next week, the weakening trade winds will cause the surf to gradually lower along east facing shores. Background south swell energy will maintain small. near seasonal surf heights along most south facing shores. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




