Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 6-8 8-12 12-16 10-15 West Facing 0-2 1-3 2-4 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 5-7 6-8

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 08:41 AM HST. High 2.0 feet 03:01 PM HST. Sunrise 6:18 AM HST. Sunset 6:40 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 08:58 PM HST. High 1.8 feet 02:49 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 09:03 AM HST. High 2.1 feet 03:36 PM HST. Sunrise 6:18 AM HST. Sunset 6:41 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A long-period northwest swell will spread down the island chain through this evening. Surf produced by this swell will likely peak later tonight and early Saturday, with surf likely reaching the High Surf Advisory criteria along exposed north and west facing shores of the smaller islands. This swell will gradually lower from late Saturday night through early next week. The strengthening trade winds will cause surf to become elevated and rough along east facing shores this weekend. By early next week, the weakening trade winds will cause the surf to gradually lower along east facing shores. Background south swell energy will maintain small. near seasonal surf heights along most south facing shores.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.