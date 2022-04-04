Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 5-7 4-6 4-6 4-6 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 6-8 6-8 4-6 4-6

TODAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 09:45 AM HST. High 2.0 feet 04:48 PM HST. Sunrise 6:16 AM HST. Sunset 6:41 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 10:54 PM HST. High 1.3 feet 03:23 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 10:06 AM HST. High 1.9 feet 05:29 PM HST. Sunrise 6:15 AM HST. Sunset 6:42 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Today's northwest swell will gradually lower through Tuesday. The next medium size northwest swell is timed to arrive Wednesday and pass through the islands into Friday. Small background south swells are expected through Friday with a slightly larger south swell scheduled around Saturday. Short period choppy east facing shore surf will remain elevated through the day with only a slight lowering Tuesday and Wednesday under moderate trade flow. East wind wave swell and surf will increase later this week in response to strengthened trades.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.