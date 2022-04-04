Maui Surf Forecast for April 04, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|5-7
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|4-6
|4-6
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|Sunrise
|6:16 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:41 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|Sunrise
|6:15 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:42 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Today's northwest swell will gradually lower through Tuesday. The next medium size northwest swell is timed to arrive Wednesday and pass through the islands into Friday. Small background south swells are expected through Friday with a slightly larger south swell scheduled around Saturday. Short period choppy east facing shore surf will remain elevated through the day with only a slight lowering Tuesday and Wednesday under moderate trade flow. East wind wave swell and surf will increase later this week in response to strengthened trades.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com