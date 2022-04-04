Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 04, 2022

April 4, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Linda Fukunaga










Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
5-7
4-6
4-6
4-6 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
6-8
6-8
4-6
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 09:45 AM HST.




High 2.0 feet 04:48 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:16 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:41 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 10:54 PM HST.




High 1.3 feet 03:23 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 10:06 AM HST.




High 1.9 feet 05:29 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:15 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:42 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Today's northwest swell will gradually lower through Tuesday. The next medium size northwest swell is timed to arrive Wednesday and pass through the islands into Friday. Small background south swells are expected through Friday with a slightly larger south swell scheduled around Saturday. Short period choppy east facing shore surf will remain elevated through the day with only a slight lowering Tuesday and Wednesday under moderate trade flow. East wind wave swell and surf will increase later this week in response to strengthened trades. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
   
   
