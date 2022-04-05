Rep. Tina Wildberger. PC: file Hawai’i House of Representatives.

State House District 11 Representative, Tina Wildberger announced that she will not be running for re-election, and will not seek further political office for the 2022 election cycle.

Wildberger has served the South Maui community for the last four years.

“When I first sought office, the pool of progressive, community-focused candidates in South Maui was non-existent. Today, we have dedicated candidates who want to serve our constituents and I am pleased to pass the baton,” said Rep. Wildberger in an email communication to Maui Now.

According to Wildberger, she began her political career in 2016 while enrolled in the Hawaiian Alliance for Progressive Action’s Kuleana Academy. “This program helped me become an agent for change during my seven years of public service,” she said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Rep. Wildberger expressed pride in the Council’s pivot toward what she called “community-focused stewardship.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Rep. Wildberger was first elected to the State House in 2018, with the endorsement of her predecessor.

“During my first term, I was proud to serve on the Energy & Environmental Protection, Finance, and Water, Land & Hawaiian Affairs committees where I helped Nā Wai ʻEha- South Maui’s water source-avoid sale to a private entity. During my second term, I have represented South Maui interests as a member of the Government Reform, Pandemic & Disaster Preparedness, and Finance committees. My office directed a team of community volunteers in an 18-month effort to complete South Maui’s Hawaiʻi Hazards Awareness & Resilience Program certification. I look forward to helping my successor continue the important work of keeping that certification current. It is crucial to develop relief relationships before a disaster strikes,” Rep. Wildberger said in a statement.

While she won’t be serving as an elected official, Wildberger said she will continue to advocate for issues that impact the South Maui community. She said she looks forward to contributing to disaster preparedness and mitigation.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“I am grateful to all my supporters and voters who elected me to office. I truly appreciate all the community activists who lent their time to work in support of my bills and resolutions. I am thankful to my legislative session staff for their tremendous contributions,” she said.

Rep. Wildberger thanked her Chief of Staff, Natalia Hussey-Burdick, saying her knowledge of the legislative process underscored efforts.

“This election cycle will be exciting, with a lot of movement among various offices. I urge everyone to register to vote and make sure your voice is heard in the August primary. Double-check your voter registration and be on the look-out for your mail-in ballot,” she said.