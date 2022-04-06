Maui News
Fire at Maui Lani burns half acre of brush
An afternoon brush fire in Kahului burned a half acre of brush below the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Maui Lani Parkway Wednesday.
The fire was reported at around 3:05 p.m. on April 6, and was qui kay brought under control and extinguished by 3:50 p.m.
Crews responding to the scene included Engine 1, Engine 10, Tanker 10, and the department’s Air 1 helicopter. Firefighters encountered trades of 10-15 mph while battling the blaze.
Crews remained on scene into the afternoon for mop up operations.
Maui Fire Services Chief Rylan Yatsushiro said the cause of the fire is unknown and no one was displaced by the blaze.
