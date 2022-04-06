Maui News

Maui Police Department, Wailuku. PC: Wendy Osher.

The Maui Police Department announced its re-accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies. 

On April 2, 2022, CALEA awarded accreditation status to the department for the ninth time. The department received its first accreditation in August of 1996.

Maui Police Chief John Pelletier. PC: 12.15.21 by Wendy Osher

“There’s been a lot of hard work and behind-the-scenes effort in maintaining this accreditation for the past 26 years,” said Chief John Pelletier. “I would especially like to thank our accreditation manager, Assistant Chief Gregg Okamoto, and the Quality Assurance staff, who spent countless hours ensuring this agency remains at such a high standard. Also, this would not have been possible without the support of all our employees in meeting the standards set forth by CALEA, so thank you all.”

 Accreditation is a self-initiated, lengthy and comprehensive evaluation process. CALEA requires agencies to comply with state-of-the-art professional standards in four areas: 

  1. Policy and Procedures
  2. Administration
  3. Operations
  4. Support Services.

To maintain accreditation, the agency must pass several steps.  First, there is an internal, systematic analysis of operations, management, and practices to determine compliance with applicable standards. Next, CALEA assessors will review all agency files and conduct interviews with those associated with the agency as well as consider public testimony to confirm standards compliance. A report is then generated and submitted for review by the CALEA Commission. The Commission will then render a final credentialing decision.   

Some of the benefits of accreditation include increased community advocacy, greater accountability within the agency, reduced risk and liability, and government support.

