Aloha United Way seeking volunteers for ‘Faces of ALICE’ video project

April 11, 2022, 10:06 AM HST
* Updated April 11, 10:18 AM
Aloha United Way is seeking volunteers for its “Faces of ALICE” project. Photo from Hawaiʻi Alice Report of 2020

In Hawaiʻi, it is estimated 59% of all households and 47% of children are living at or below the ALICE threshold. ALICE stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed.

While statistics, data and research have been powerful tools to create programs for ALICE  households, numbers can never tell the full story. That is why Aloha United Way will be documenting and sharing video stories from local ALICE households in its “Faces of ALICE” project.

These stories detail the daily struggles to make ends meet, from cost of transportation and childcare to food and housing. While ALICE households share many characteristics and live in every corner of the state, filming only will be done on Oʻahu for this project.

Aloha United Way is asking volunteers to complete a survey, which can be found by clicking the banner on the Aloha United Way homepage at www.auw.org. Once the survey is complete, volunteers will be contacted. A total of 60 volunteers are needed for the project. Limited compensation is available.

“We are looking for  volunteers between the ages of 18 and 70 who are able and willing to share their stories on video and take part in a group exercise,” said Carolyn Hyman, Marketing & Communications Director for Aloha  United Way. “Itʻs going to be the first time we are able to do something like this since the pandemic hit in 2020 and itʻs critical to the Initiative.”

If you have questions about the project and participating in the video shoot, please email [email protected]  

