Maui Surf Forecast for April 11, 2022

April 11, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
2-3
2-3
2-3
2-3 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
6-8
6-8
6-8
6-8 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 07:04 AM HST.




High 0.9 feet 11:54 AM HST.




Low 0.2 feet 05:15 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:10 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:44 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.0 feet 12:22 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 07:01 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 12:27 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:09 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:44 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A series of small northwest swells will move through the islands during the next 7 days, keeping surf just above flat levels most days. 


Fresh to strong trades over and upstream of the islands will keep elevated surf in place along east facing shores through Tuesday. East shore surf will then trend downward slightly Wednesday through Friday, then possibly trend back up over the weekend. 


Several overlapping south swells will keep south shore surf elevated through Tuesday. Surf will then decrease to background levels Wednesday through Friday, before trending back up next weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Ankle high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




