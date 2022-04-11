Maui Surf Forecast for April 11, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|West Facing
|2-3
|2-3
|2-3
|2-3
|South Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|East Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|6-8
|6-8
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|Sunrise
|6:10 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:44 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|Sunrise
|6:09 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:44 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A series of small northwest swells will move through the islands during the next 7 days, keeping surf just above flat levels most days.
Fresh to strong trades over and upstream of the islands will keep elevated surf in place along east facing shores through Tuesday. East shore surf will then trend downward slightly Wednesday through Friday, then possibly trend back up over the weekend.
Several overlapping south swells will keep south shore surf elevated through Tuesday. Surf will then decrease to background levels Wednesday through Friday, before trending back up next weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Ankle high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.
Conditions: Sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com