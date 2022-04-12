Maui News

Potential airport car rental suppliers encouraged to attend outreach event

April 12, 2022
* Updated April 12, 5:12 PM
Maui Consolidated Rent-A-Car facility at Kahului Airport. PC: file Maui Now.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation Airports Division, along with HDOT Office of Civil Rights, hosts a virtual Airport Rental Car Supplier Diversity Outreach event and webinar on April 26, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The intent of the event is to inform small businesses of contracting opportunities with car rental companies located at Hawaiʻi’s airports: Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, Kahului Airport, Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport, Hilo International Airport, and Līhuʻe Airport.

Representatives from Oahu, Maui, Molokaʻi, Hawaiʻi Island, and Kauaʻi will be in attendance to answer questions on providing goods and services to car rental agencies, various contracting opportunities, the Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise certification process, additional Supplier Diversity certifications, and other benefits for small businesses. DOT officials advise that a business does not have to be a certified disadvantaged business to attend.

The registration deadline is Monday, April 18, 2022. RSVP at this online link.

To request language interpretation, an auxiliary aid or special services (e.g., sign language interpreter, materials in alternate format), contact Mr. Daryl Fujita at 808-838-8884 or [email protected] prior to April 26. Submit requests in a timely manner to allow an adequate period to fulfill requests.

Text telephone users may use the telecommunication relay service to contact HDOT. Upon request, this notice is available in alternate formats such as large print, braille, or electronic copy.

