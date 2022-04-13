Maui News

Climate change, resiliency and sustainability grants available in Maui County

April 13, 2022, 3:24 PM HST
* Updated April 13, 10:23 AM
The County of Maui Office of Climate Change, Resiliency, and Sustainability is soliciting grant proposals for the fiscal year 2023-24 funding cycle.

“We welcome proposals for initiatives and programs that will advance Maui County’s efforts to become more environmentally responsible, self-reliant and less dependent on imported fuel,” said Mayor Michael Victorino in a press release announcement. “This will require a community-wide effort, and I know we’re up for the challenge before us.” 

Haleakalā climate change. Photo by Wendy Osher.

Grant applications may be submitted by all qualified nonprofit and for-profit organizations with proposals relating to sustainability, natural resource management, climate action, renewable energy, energy efficiency, electrification of transportation, green building, resilient housing and infrastructure projects that support walking and bicycling. The amount of funding depends on the proposal and its scale.

The deadline for all submissions is 4 p.m. May. 31, 2022.

Application forms and instructions can be found on office’s ClimATE (Climate Action Through Engagement) Hub at https://www.resilientmauinui.org

For more information, call 808-270-7855 or send email to [email protected]

