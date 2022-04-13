Kauaʻi ʻuaʻu Hawaiian petrel in flight. Photo Credit: Jim Denny

Each year, National Park Week is a special time to celebrate national parks and encourage everyone to discover the nation’s diverse natural and cultural heritage. At Haleakalā National Park, there will be special programs throughout National Park Week, which runs April 16-24.

The special programs:

Free Entrance Day, April 16: National Park Week kicks off by waiving all entrance fees at Haleakalā National Park for kamaʻāina and visitors. Sunrise reservations are still required from 3 to 7 a.m. and can be obtained by visiting recreation.gov.

ʻUaʻu Night, April 16: Haleakalā National Park and the Maui Nui Seabird Recovery Project will co-host ʻUaʻu Night from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Haleakalā Visitor Center at 9,740 feet. Night vision goggles and thermal imaging cameras will be available for spotting ʻuaʻu (Hawaiian petrel, Pterodroma sandwichensis). Staff and volunteers will be available to answer questions about the ʻuaʻu and the night skies we share with them.

Halekalā Visitor Center at night. Photo Credit: Katie Matthew/NPS

Become a Junior Ranger: Keiki of all ages are welcome to participate in Junior Ranger Days from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20 at the Kīpahulu Visitor Center, and on Saturday, April 23, at the Park Headquarters Visitor Center. All fourth-grade students can obtain a voucher for a free pass at Every Kid Outdoors, and pick up the pass in the park. Passes are good through August 2022.

Earth Day, April 22: The park will host Earth Day activities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hosmer Grove. Check out binoculars for bird viewing, participate in a drop-in trash clean up, and learn about your role in protecting the planet. Extend your park exploration online with Earth Day Every Day activities, and learn more about Saving our Forest Birds in a short video.

Connect Virtually: Follow us on Instagram and Facebook at @HaleakalāNPS during National Park Week for a virtual visit and share your experiences and favorite memories with the park by using #HaleakalāNPS, #EarthDay and #NationalParkWeek.

For more information about upcoming events at Haleakalā National Park, go to: www.nps.gov/hale.