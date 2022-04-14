KAHULUI

Motown legend Smokey Robinson entertains Friday at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Photo compliments MACC

Smokey Robinson, Friday

Grammy Award-winning Smokey Robinson who was a key part of Detroit’s Motown sound performs at the Yokouchi Pavilion and A&B Amphitheatre Friday, April 15. Gates open at 6 p.m. Smokey Robinson and The Miracles dominated the R&B scene throughout the 1960s an 1970s. Some of their hits include “You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me,” “The Tracks of My Tears,” and “I Second That Emotion.” Working with Stevie Wonder, he co-wrote “The Tears of a Clown.” Robinson is a Kennedy Center honoree, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member, and BET Lifetime Achievement Award winner.

The MACC Box Office windows are currently closed for window sales but open for pre-show, will-call tickets pick up only. Use of the print-at-home ticketing is recommended. The MACC Box Office is accessible for inquiries only via email at [email protected] or phone at 808-242-SHOW, Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Swap Meet, Saturday

Maui Swap Meet, with 200 vendors and thousands of customers, takes place Saturday, April 16, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. off Kahului Beach Road, across Wahinepiʻo Road from the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Vendors sell produce and a variety of goods and crafts. It often serves as an incubator for new businesses. For more information, call 808-244-3100.

Easter bunny photo, Ka’ahumanu

The public is welcome to have a photographic opportunity with the Easter Bunny at Ka’ahumanu Center daily through Saturday, April 16, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, go to queenkaahumanucenter.com or call 808-877-3369.

Kalahele, Browne, art exhibit

The Schaeffer International Gallery continues exhibiting an art touring show “O Kalani’” featuring Hawaiian artists Sean Browne and Imaikalani Kalahele. The exhibit is open for public viewing through June 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. The works are a traveling exhibition through the partnership of the Maui Arts & Cultural Center and the Honolulu Museum of Art presented by textile and fashion curator E. Tory Laitila. It includes sculptures and paintings and includes the portrayal of legendary figures, using Hawaiian iconography in contemporary ways. Admission is free. For more information, call 808-242-2787.

WAILUKU

Maui Onstage presents the award-winning play “She Kills Monsters” starting Saturday.

She Kills Monsters, at ʻĪao

Maui Onstage presents the play “She Kills Monsters” by Qui Nguyen starting Saturday, April 16, at 7:30 p.m. The play, directed by David Negaard is a comedy fantasy that received the 2013 American Alliance for Theatre and Education Distinguished Play Award, among quite a few. The story is about Agnes Evans as she leaves her childhood home in Ohio following the death of her teenage sister, Tilly. When Agnes finds Tilly’s “Dungeons & Dragons” notebook, she finds herself catapulted into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was her sister’s refuge. There is some adult content and language. The play also runs on Sundays, April 17, at 3 p.m. Other run dates include April 22, 23, 24, 29, 30, and May 1. For more information, go to MauiOnstage.com or call 808-633-5165.

Valdriz, Tepora play

Jason Tepora plays jazzy tunes at the Maui Coffee Attic Monday, April 18, at 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., then the band Kikakila with lap steel guitarist Geri Valdriz performs at 11 a.m. Valdriz plays traditional Hawaiian music. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Fraser performs

David Fraser with sometimes surprise guests performs the blues at the Maui Coffee Attic Wednesday, April 20, at 8:30 a.m. The show is free. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

LAHAINA

Pohai, Shakers at Fleetwood’s

Kumu Keli’i performs a sunset ceremony at Fleetwood’s rooftop Thursday, April 14, at 6 p.m. He’s followed by entertainment from the Pohai Duo Trio from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The House Shakers perform on the main stage from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. For more information go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Awai, Thursday

Damien Awai entertains Thursday, April 14, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Koholā Brewery. Awai plays “organic island music,” including his latest song “Pineapple Wine.” For more information, go to damienawai.com, koholabrewery.com or call 808-796-5633.

West at Fleetwood’s

Paul West performs during happy hour at Fleetwood’s Friday, April 15, from 3:30 p.m., followed briefly by bagpiper Roger McKinley at 5:45 p.m. and Levi Poasa at 7:30 p.m. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Will Newhouse at Koholā

Will Newhouse performs a variety of songs with a hip-hop, blues, reggae influence at Koholā Brewery Friday, April 15, from 6 to 8 p.m. Check out a song called “Medley Town.” For more information, go to koholabrewery.com or call 808-796-5633.

West at Fleetwood’s

Paul West performs at Fleetwood’s Saturday, April 16, at 7:30 p.m., following a sunset ceremony by bagpiper Roger McKinley at 5:45 p.m. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Roma Ransom, Saturday

The duo Roma Ransom with violin and guitar performs at Kohola Brewery Saturday, April 16, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, go to koholabrewery.com or call 808-796-5633.

Southern Rock at Koholā

Southern Rock with Willy Bob entertains at Koholā Brewery Sunday, April 17, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, go to koholabrewery.com or call 808-796-5633.

Mark Da Shark, Monday

Mark Da Shark entertains at Koholā Brewery Monday, April 18, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, go to koholabrewery.com or call 808-796-5633.

Cockey, Koholā

Matt Cockey entertains at Koholā Brewery Wednesday, April 20, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, go to koholabrewery.com or call 808-796-5633.

Down The Hatch, dancing

Dancing takes place late night on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, April 14, 15, 16 from 10 p.m. to 11:55 p.m. at Down The Hatch. For more information, call 808-661-4900.

Maile lei-making

The art of Hawaii lei-making will be demonstrated at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Thursday, April 14, at 2:30 p.m. The show features the maile lei. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com or call 661-5304.

Student arts opening, Friday

A public arts opening of student works will be held at Studio Gallery LELE at the Keawe Business Center at room 303 Friday, April 15, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Refreshments will be served. West Maui student works from elementary through high school will be exhibited the show. Four high school students will be awarded $500 scholarships, presented by the Lahaina Arts Guild and partially funded by the Maui United Way. For more information, call 808-205-1389.

McLaughlin & Friends, Thursday

Shawn McLaughlin & Friends sing a variety of contemporary rock ’n roll songs at Down The Hatch Thursday, April 14, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

Tepora, Down The Hatch

Jason Tepora performs solo with a variety of songs including contemporary rock ’n roll during happy hour at Down The Hatch Wednesday, April 20, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

Lahaina Arts Society fair

Lahaina Arts Society members display their artistic works ranging from gift items such a jewelry, to original paintings. The event takes place outdoors at the Lahaina Cannery Mall lawn near Starbucks Friday and Saturday, April 15 and 16, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fair includes jewelry, glass art, ceramics, wood carving, and photography by professional artists. The Society uses some of the funds to conduct educational art classes for children. For more information, call 808-661-0111.

Easter egg hunt, Saturday

An Easter Celebration takes place at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Saturday, April 16, with live music by Kaleo Phillips from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. An egg hunt beings at 10:15 a.m. with three groups by age from 0-2, 3-5, and 6-10. Bring your own basket. Face painting and balloon art will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The Easter Bunny will be hopping around from 10 a.m. to 12 pm., sharing fun and photograph opportunities with children. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com or call 808-661-5304.

Hawaiian songwriter/ singer Anthony Pfluke entertains at Easter Brunch at Fleetwood’s.

Fluke, Easter Sunday Brunch

Talented young Anthony Pfluke entertains at Fleetwood’s at the Easter Sunday Brunch, April 17, followed by The Mad Bagpiper Roger McKinley in a sunset ceremony at 5:45 p.m. and Jason Arcilla at 7:30 p.m. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Craft fair, Sunday

Lahaina Gateway Center hosts a Maui Gift & Craft Fair Sunday, April 17, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission and parking is free to the public. For more information, call 425-418-4310.

Santana, Monday

Brian Santana entertains at Fleetwood’s Monday, April 18, at 7:30 p.m. Before Santana at 5:30 p.m., the Mad Bagpiper Roger McKinley performs a sunset ceremony. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Quick at Down The Hatch

Brandt Quick performs a variety of songs including folk rock and country at Down The Hatch Monday, April 18, during happy hour from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 661-4900.

West entertains Tuesdays

Paul West performs at Fleetwood’s Tuesday, April 19, at 7:30 p.,m. The Mad Bagpiper Roger McKinley performs a sunset ceremony at 5:30 p.m.

Keli’i, sunset ceremony

Kumu Keli’i performs a sunset ceremony at Fleetwood’s Wednesday, April 20, at 5:45 p.m., followed by entertainment by Paul West at 7:30 p.m.

Tripp Wilson, Wednesday

Trip Wilson entertains at Down The Hatch Wednesday, April 20, at 8 p.m. He recently came out with a new song called “Forever Yours” on YouTube. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 661-4900.

NĀPILI

New Saturday show for Kahumoku

Grammy-awards winning artist George Kahumoku is the host of the Hawaiian Music Slack Key Show at the Nāpili Kai Beach Resort’s Aloha Pavilion Wednesday, April 20. At the show, Kahumoku will be joined by Sean Parks and Namaka Cosma. Cosma is the daughter of Pekelo Cosma, a respected slack key singer/songwriter from Hana. Parks from the Big Island is the nephew of slack key artist Ledward Kaapana, known also as a former member of Hui O Hana. A Saturday show, April 23, has been added, this time with Kahumoku and guests Kevin and Ikaika Brown and others. Both shows start at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available online at SlackKeyShow.com or by phone at 808-669-3858.

HONOKOWAI

Violinist Andrea Walls performs with friends Friday and Monday at Java Jazz.

Violinist Andrea, friends

Violinist Andrea Walls plays original songs along with jazz and gypsy music, with friends at Java Jazz, Friday, April 15, and Monday, April 18, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, go to javajazzmaui.com or call 808-667-0787.

MĀʻALAEA

LGBTQ, Night Grooves

An LGBTQ dance takes place at da Playground Maui Thursday, April 14, starting 8 p.m. Free parking after 5 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

Light, music show

Insideout provides the sounds and Chris Karns, the “Pretty Lights” in the Maui Euphonic show at da Playground Maui Friday, April 15, at 8 p.m. Free parking after 5 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

Fiesta Saturdays

Jamn J. With Lia present DJ “Fiesta Saturdays,” April 16, at 9 p.m. at da Maui Playground. Free parking after 5 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

Hip-Hop, Wednesday

Da Maui Playground presents “Dope Beats,” with a number of performers on Wednesday, April 20, at 8 p.m. The hip-hop show includes by Kale Platt, DJUnity XO, Maui Killuh, Ung Wahan, Tone The Only, Dougie & Fresh, King Rippa, Souljah Girl, Koa Money Band, Dolo MC, and Misery Boi. Free parking after 5 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

MAKAWAO

Hui art show

Hui Noeaʻu Visual Arts Center is hosting a juried art show featuring Hawaiʻi photographers through May 13. The gallery as well as gift shop and main house are open Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Hui also offers art classes. For more information about the art show, “A he Mano ke Kuanaike/A Thousand Words,” go to huinoeau.com or call 808-572-6560.

KĪHEI

Craig, Thursday

Steve Craig sings at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Thursday, April 14, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. From 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. DJ Kamikaze hosts dancing. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-875-6444.

Country music, Friday

Tyler Lewis performs country music at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Friday, April 15, during happy hour from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Catch his performance “Tyler Lewis Maui” on YouTube. Later, there’s DJ and dancing from 10 p.m. to 2 .m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 874-6444.

Pfluke at Nalu’s

Maui songwriter Anthony Pfluke performs his music Friday and Sunday, April 15 and April 17, at 6:30 p.m. at Nalu’s at the Azeka Place Shopping Center. He plays with special guests Fridays and goes solo Sundays. Pfluke’s album “We Will Rise” has been reviewed well and was a finalist in the Nā Hōkū Hanohano awards. His music at MauiAnthony.com is regularly played on KPOA and Q103 radio stations and he was also featured at the first “Drive In Concert ” at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center that included a livestream from Castle Theatre. He has also partnered with slack key artist George Kahumoku in songs. To check on Nalu’s schedule, call 808-891-8650 or go to naluskihei.com.

Conway, dancing at Tiki

Singer and gifted guitarist Tom Conway performs a variety of songs, including rock, blues and jazz at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Saturday, April 16, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Gilliom, Saturdays

Multi-talented performer Eric Gilliom entertains Saturday, April 16, at 7:30 p.m. at Nalu’s at the Azeka Place Shopping Center. Gilliom, who has acted in the film “Get A Job,” in his one-man play “White Hawaiian,” and also as Frank N. Furter in the Rocky Horror Show at the MACC, performs in various music genres. For more information, go to naluskihei.com or call 808-891-8650.

Boothe, Sunday

Aaron Boothe performs at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Sunday, April 17, during happy hour from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Kualaʻau performs

Ron Kualaʻau sings Hawaiian melodies at Nalu’s Monday, April 18, at 7:30 p.m. He’s played with Grammy Award winner George Kahumoku and recorded a collection of songs in his “Koko” album collaborating with Na Hoku Hanohano Award winner Zanuck Lindsey. Some of the songs include melodies about Maui places including Makena and Waiehu. To check on Nalu’s schedule, call 808-891-8650 or go to naluskihei.com

Rospond, poetic folk

Songwriter Randall Rospond performs “funky, groovin’ poetic folk” Monday, April 18, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the South Shore Tiki Louge. He has opened concerts for Leon Russell, John Prine, and Jackson Brown. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Nicole, Tuesday

Singer Natalie Nicole performs at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Tuesday, April 19, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-875-6444.

Gallo at Tiki

Singer and guitarist Jamie Gallo entertains at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Wednesday, April 20, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-875-6444.

Cruz at ProArts Wednesday

Grammy Award-Winning singer John Cruz appears at ProArts Playhouse Wednesday, April 20, at 7:30 p.m. Cruz is known for his popular “Island Style” song and also “All Along The Watchtower” on youtube.com for Playing For Change. Best to check with [email protected] or by calling 808-463-6550.

Marty Dread, Wednesday

Reggae entertainer Marty Dread performs at the South Maui Gardens Wednesday, April 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, contact Marty at [email protected]

PĀʻIA

Pianist and singer Mark Johnstone plays at Vana Thursday, April 14.

Johnstone solo, Thursday

Mark Johnstone plays jazz piano and sings at Vana in the Paia Inn Thursday, April 14, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Jazz trio, Sunday

The Mark Johnstone Trio performs at the Pāʻia Bay Coffee and Bar Sunday, April 17, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Johnstone who plays the piano and sings is joined by a couple of Maui’s top jazz musicians. No cover charge.

WAILEA

Easter hula activities at The Shops

Children 3-17 can learn the art of hula at the lower level performance area at The Shops at Wailea during an “Easter Keiki Papa Hula Performance,” including Thursday, April 14, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

“Hoppenings Easter,” Friday

There will be selfie photograph opportunity to meet and greet a roaming Easter Bunny at The Shops at Wailea Friday, April 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. At the lower level between Quik Silver and KaiAloha Supply, complimentary face painting will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and balloon animals, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Brenton Keith presents a magic show at the performance area at the lower level from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Frond weaving, Thursday

A coconut frond weaving workshop is scheduled Thursday, April 14, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the performance area at The Shops at Wailea. The Hawaiians used their weaving skills to make baskets, mats, jewelry, and toys. Learn how to make your own keepsake. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Free hula workshop, Friday

A complimentary Hawaiian hula workshop takes place Friday, April 15, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the performance area at the lower level at The Shops at Wailea. Learn about the instruments, the traditional dress, accessories, and dance movements and their meaning. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Free Polynesian show, Thursday and Tuesday

A complimentary Polynesian show takes place at the performance area on the lower level valley level of The Shops at Wailea on Thursday and Tuesday, April 14 and 19, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call ahead of going, 808-891-6770.

Tarvin Makia at The Shops

Songwriter and singer Tarvin Makia entertains at the performance stage at The Shops at Wailea Wednesday, April 20, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Born and raised in Hau’ula with decades of performing on Maui and touring the world, Makia stepped out from his long-time role in bands such as Mele Ohana, Tunana da Band and Hapa to record and perform solo. He has since release multiple albums and published his own book. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call ahead of going, 808-891-6770.

Sunset dancing, Mulligans

Island Soul regularly entertains at Mulligans On The Blue on Sunset Sunday, April 17, with dancing from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The five-piece band features singer Shea Derrick with a soulful, rock, funky flair. Check by going to mulligansontheblue.com or call 808-874-1131.

