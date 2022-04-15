Maui News

Pedestrian killed in Wailuku crash; driver arrested on suspicion of negligent homicide

April 15, 2022, 5:18 AM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Fatal motor vehicle accident on Honoapiʻilani Highway in Wailuku. (4.15.22) PC: Maui Police Department

A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on the Honoapiʻilani Highway in Wailuku on Thursday night. Police say information gathered during the preliminary investigation leads traffic investigators to suspect that alcohol was a contributing factor to the crash.                                                                                                    

Maui police say the pedestrian was a 46-year-old man, but his identity is being withheld pending notification of extended family and friends.

According to police, the man was either walking or running on the right paved shoulder of the northbound lane when he was struck by an oncoming 2016 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck that was also traveling north, and crossed over the solid white fog line.

The crash occurred at around 8:33 p.m. on April 14, about 0.3 miles south of Kuikahi Drive.

As a result of this collision, the pedestrian sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.  

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The operator of the Toyota pickup truck, a 57-year-old Waiʻanae man, did not report any injuries and was placed under arrest for suspicion of first degree negligent homicide and operating a vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.  He remains in police custody at this time.    

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

According to the preliminary investigation, it is undetermined if the driver of the pickup was wearing his seatbelt. The involvement of speed and drugs has not been determined yet as the investigation is ongoing. 

This was Maui County’s ninth traffic fatality of 2022, compared to two at the same time last year.

Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1New Report Hawaiʻiʻs High Home Prices Tied To Stiff Regulations Maui 2nd Strictest In State 2Lahaina Cannery Welcomes Dennys Diner With Grand Opening 3Lei Giving Ban At High School Graduation Maui Students Question New Restriction 4Pedestrian Killed In Wailuku Crash Driver Arrested On Suspicion Of Negligent Homicide 5Upcountry Maui Pizzeria Marlow Expands Menu Adds Mobile Oven 6Lahaina Home Fire Results In 400000 Damage