Fatal motor vehicle accident on Honoapiʻilani Highway in Wailuku. (4.15.22) PC: Maui Police Department

A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on the Honoapiʻilani Highway in Wailuku on Thursday night. Police say information gathered during the preliminary investigation leads traffic investigators to suspect that alcohol was a contributing factor to the crash.

Maui police say the pedestrian was a 46-year-old man, but his identity is being withheld pending notification of extended family and friends.

According to police, the man was either walking or running on the right paved shoulder of the northbound lane when he was struck by an oncoming 2016 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck that was also traveling north, and crossed over the solid white fog line.

The crash occurred at around 8:33 p.m. on April 14, about 0.3 miles south of Kuikahi Drive.

As a result of this collision, the pedestrian sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The operator of the Toyota pickup truck, a 57-year-old Waiʻanae man, did not report any injuries and was placed under arrest for suspicion of first degree negligent homicide and operating a vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant. He remains in police custody at this time.

According to the preliminary investigation, it is undetermined if the driver of the pickup was wearing his seatbelt. The involvement of speed and drugs has not been determined yet as the investigation is ongoing.

This was Maui County’s ninth traffic fatality of 2022, compared to two at the same time last year.