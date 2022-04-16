Maui Business

Central Pacific Bank names Matt Miller senior vice president, digital products

April 16, 2022, 5:00 PM HST
* Updated April 16, 5:57 PM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Matt Miller, CPB vice president, digital products. Image courtesy of CPB.

Central Pacific Bank announced that it has hired Matt Miller as its senior vice president, director, digital products in the marketing division.

In his role with CPB, Miller leads a team of digital product managers and will develop product and service strategies that reinforce the bank’s “digital first” approach to enhance the CPB customer experience.

Miller brings more than 11 years of experience from MasterCard, American Express and UnionPay International where he worked on digital partnerships with Fortune 500 companies while leading teams based around the world.

Equally impressive is his community engagement as a lead mentor for Blue Startups and the Social Impact Incubator Program, both of which serve to diversify Hawaii’s economy by expanding technology and entrepreneurship opportunities to create more local jobs in Hawaiʻi. He also serves as a board member with Lanakila Pacific and Hawaiʻi Public Radio.

Miller earned a Masters of Business Administration in global finance from Thunderbird School of Global Management in Glendale, Arizona and a Bachelor of Arts in political science from the University of Florida in Gainesville.

Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Pedestrian Killed In Wailuku Crash Driver Arrested On Suspicion Of Negligent Homicide 2Lei Giving Ban At High School Graduation Maui Students Question New Restriction 3Maui Airport Sees Faster Processing Fewer Disorderlies In Wake Of Safe Travels 4Two 4 Earthquakes Overnight On Hawaiʻi Island Likely Part Of Seismic Swarm 5New Report Hawaiʻiʻs High Home Prices Tied To Stiff Regulations Maui 2nd Strictest In State 6Maui County Reports Cyber Incident Contained