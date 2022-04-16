Matt Miller, CPB vice president, digital products. Image courtesy of CPB.

Central Pacific Bank announced that it has hired Matt Miller as its senior vice president, director, digital products in the marketing division.

In his role with CPB, Miller leads a team of digital product managers and will develop product and service strategies that reinforce the bank’s “digital first” approach to enhance the CPB customer experience.

Miller brings more than 11 years of experience from MasterCard, American Express and UnionPay International where he worked on digital partnerships with Fortune 500 companies while leading teams based around the world.

Equally impressive is his community engagement as a lead mentor for Blue Startups and the Social Impact Incubator Program, both of which serve to diversify Hawaii’s economy by expanding technology and entrepreneurship opportunities to create more local jobs in Hawaiʻi. He also serves as a board member with Lanakila Pacific and Hawaiʻi Public Radio.

Miller earned a Masters of Business Administration in global finance from Thunderbird School of Global Management in Glendale, Arizona and a Bachelor of Arts in political science from the University of Florida in Gainesville.