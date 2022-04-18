PC: https://sites.google.com/ksbe.edu/hulihia

The Hulihia Center for Sustainable Systems is asking the public to participate in upcoming Community Talk Story sessions on healthcare.

The first will be held in person on Monday, April 25 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. in the Pā‘ina Building (Cafeteria) at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College.

The second will be held virtually on Tuesday, May 10 from 12 to 1:30 p.m.

Go to www.hulihiamaui.com to register.

Those who are unable to attend and would like to provide feedback, may respond to a short survey on the same website.

Hulihia, a sustainability focused organization with the UH Maui College, utilizes sustainability science rooted in indigenous knowledge to find creative and robust ways to tackle – and hopefully, to solve – issues affecting the community.

Currently, Hulihia is working on a project at the request of the Maui Representatives in the Hawaiʻi State Legislature that examines healthcare on Maui and Lānaʻi.

Based on the findings, they will provide the legislators and Maui Health Systems a clearer understanding of community needs, opportunities to reduce barriers and how best to sustainably serve the community going forward.