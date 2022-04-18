(L to R) Luana Mahi; Nina Ann Tanabe, MS, CFS; and Neal Arakaki

Maui County businesses interested in participating in the 94th Tokyo International Gift Show are invited to a free informational webinar presented by the Maui Food Technology Center on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, from 10 to 11 a.m.

Those who participate in the webinar will also receive a free one-hour consultation with presenters relating to their own business as it relates to TIGS and exporting to Japan.

TIGS is the largest trade show in Japan attracting approximately­­ 3,000 exhibitors and nearly 200,000 wholesalers, dealers and manufacturers from around the world. This year’s Autumn show will be held September 7-9 at Tokyo Big Sight, Tokyo International Exhibition Center in Tokyo, Japan.

The Hawaii State Department of Business and Economic Development (DBEDT) will sponsor the Hawaii Pavilion at TIGS.

MFTC, with the support of Maui County Office of Economic Development (Maui OED), is seeking interested and qualified companies who produce gift items (food, jewelry, artwork, health and beauty, apparel, etc.) to participate in the show. While your onsite presence is encouraged during TIGS, it is not a requirement. MFTC will handle logistics, including booth design, setup, staffing, and dismantling. MFTC will also provide a translator.

During MFTC’s May 24th webinar, presenters will cover what to expect at TIGS, requirements for participating businesses and the forms companies will need to complete. Submission of questions prior to the webinar is encouraged.

Luana Mahi, MFTC president and Hawaiian Isles Unlimited LLC owner, will serve as the webinar’s host. Neal Arakaki, Jaxie Corporation president, will be the webinar’s featured speaker, along with Nina Ann Tanabe, MS, CFS; of Pacific Food Technology, LLC, who will be managing the Maui County booths at TIGS.

Mahi has more than 15 years of experience representing local, national and international brands. She is well-versed in the areas of food marketing, pricing and distribution.

Arakaki is an experienced contractor handling promotional projects for Hawaii State Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism and the Hawaii Department of Agriculture (HDOA) domestically and internationally. He has assisted over 40 Hawaii companies in developing export systems to Japan.

Tanabe has managed booths in Japan on behalf of DBEDT, HDOA, and Maui OED.

To register for the TIGS webinar, visit https://www.mauifoodtechnology.org/webinars

For inquiries and to submit questions prior to the webinar, contact Maui Food Technology Center at [email protected] or call 888-948-MFTC (6382).

MFTC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides multi-faceted services to Maui County residents seeking to start and/or grow a business founded on local agriculture and value-added food production. Throughout the year, they organize events, conduct workshops, and provide one-on-one consultations to fulfill their organization’s mission. www.mauifoodtechnology.org