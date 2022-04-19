Maui News

Ezra Miller arrested for alleged assault on Hawaiʻi Island

April 19, 2022, 12:47 PM HST
Ezra Miller Arrested for alleged assault in Pāhoa. PC: Hawaiʻi Island Police.

“The Flash” star, Ezra Miller, was arrested for an alleged assault on a woman at a home in Pāhoa early Tuesday morning.

Miller was released at around 4:05 a.m., pending further investigation, after police conferred with the County Prosecutor’s Office.

The arrest stemmed from a report of an assault at around 1:10 a.m. at a get-together at a private home in the Leilani Estates subdivision in lower Puna.

The 29-year-old from Vermont was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault. According to police reports, a police investigation determined that Miller became irate after being asked to leave, and allegedly threw a chair, striking a 26-year-old woman on the forehead, resulting in a half-inch cut. The woman refused treatment.

Police said Miller, who identifies as they/them, was subsequently arrested at 1:30 a.m. after being located on the roadway during a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 130 and Kukula Street in Kea‘au.

This comes following a separate incident in March, in which Miller was arrested and charged with  with disorderly conduct and harassment after an incident at a bar in Hilo, also on Hawaiʻi Island.

