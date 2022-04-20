The weekly highlights are separated into regions of Maui, such as Wailuku, Kahului, Kīhei, Lahaina, Kāʻanapali, Māʻalaea, Pāʻia, and Wailea.

WAILUKU

She Kills Monsters at ʻĪao

The award-winning play She Kills Monsters opens at the ʻĪao Theatre Saturday. It’s produced by Maui Onstage.

Maui Onstage continues the award-winning play “She Kills Monsters” by Qui Nyuyen through May 1. The play, directed by David Negaard is a comedy fantasy that received the 2013 American Alliance for Theatre and Education Distinguished Play Award, among quite a few. The story is about Agnes Evans as she leaves her childhood home in Ohio following the death of her teenage sister, Tilly. When Agnes finds Tilly’s “Dungeons & Dragons” notebook, she finds herself catapulted into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was her sister’s refuge. There is some adult content and language. Play dates include April 22, 23, 24, 29, 30, and May 1. For more information, go to MauiOnstage.com or call 808-633-5165.

Big Band, Sinatra songs

Crooner John Wilt sings “Classics Songs of Frank Sinatra and the Big Band sound” at the Coffee Attic Friday, April 22, at 6 p.m. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Grateful Ted and Alan Stevens at Attic

A free Rockabilly concert with Ted and Alan Stevens takes place at the Coffee Attic Saturday, April 23, at 11 a.m. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Benefit for Ukraine

A benefit concert to assist Ukraine refugee children takes place Sunday at Pacific Biodiesel’s sunflower farm in Central Maui. File photo courtesy of Pacific Biodiesel

A benefit concert to aid Ukraine children takes place Sunday at Pacific Biodiesel’s farm.

A “Concert for Ukraine in the Maui Sunflowers” takes place Sunday, April 24, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the farm of Pacific Biodiesel founders Bob And Kelly King in Maui’s Central Valley.

Organizers said the farm with 35-acres of sunflowers — the national flower of Ukraine – symbolizes peace and hope during this daylong event, where nearly a dozen of Maui’s talented musicians will perform.

Some of the entertainers include Grammy-award winner George Kahumoku, Kanekoa, the duo of Eric Gilliom and Vince Esquire, Anthony Pfluke, and the group of Marty Dread, Nara Boone, and The House Shakers.

Tickets must be purchased in advance. All proceeds from this benefit concert will be donated to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), whose humanitarian work in Ukraine is focused on meeting the most critical urgent needs as the situation for children and families there continues to deteriorate. Ticket may be purchased at Biodiesel.com or co-organizer Manaoradio.com.

Other sponsors include Hawaiian Electric, Maui Tropical Plantation, Maui Disposal, and Hawaiian Paddle Sports.

Tepora, Valdriz at the Attic

Jason Tepora plays jazzy tunes at the Maui Coffee Attic Monday, April 25, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., then the band Kikakila with lap steel guitarist Geri Valdriz performs at 11 a.m. Valdriz plays traditional Hawaiian music. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Fraser performs

David Fraser with sometimes surprise guests sings and plays the blues at the Maui Coffee Attic Wednesday, April 27, at 8:30 a.m. The show is free. Fraser sings some covers and original music. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

KAHULUI

David Sussman, Wu Han and David Finkel perform in a night of classical music at Castle Theatre Thursday.

Award-winning classical trio at Castle

Violinist David Sussman, cellist David Finkel and pianist Wu Han combine their award-winning talents to present an evening of classical music at the Castle Theatre Thursday, April 21, at 7:30 p.m. Winner of a 2009 Avery Fisher Career Grant, a prestigious Lincoln Center honor awarded to outstanding solo artists deemed outstanding in their field, Sussmann has distinguished himself with his unique sound, bravura and profound musicianship.

Ticket purchases can only be made online at www.MauiArts.org . The MACC Box Office windows are currently closed for window sales but open for pre-show, will-call tickets pick up only. But use of the print-at-home ticketing is recommended. The MACC Box Office is accessible for inquiries only via email at [email protected] or phone at 808-242-SHOW, Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Swap Meet, Saturday

Maui Swap Meet, with 200 vendors and thousands of customers, takes place from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 16, off Kahului Beach Road, across Wahinepiʻo Road from the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Vendors sell produce and a variety of goods and crafts. It often serves as an incubator for new businesses. For more information, call 808-244-3100.

Kalahele, Browne, art exhibit

The Schaeffer International Gallery continues exhibiting an art touring show “O Kalani’” featuring Hawaiian artists Sean Browne and Imaikalani Kalahele. The exhibit is open for public viewing through June 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday. The works are a traveling exhibition through the partnership of the Maui Arts & Cultural Center and the Honolulu Museum of Art presented by textile and fashion curator E. Tory Laitila. It includes sculptures and paintings and includes the portrayal of legendary figures, using Hawaiian iconography in contemporary ways. Admission is free. For more information, call 808-242-2787.

KĪHEI

Jamie Gallo

Gallo at Tiki

Singer and guitarist Jamie Gallo entertains at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Wednesday, April 20, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-875-6444.

Craig, Thursday

Steve Craig sings at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Thursday, April 21, from 4 to 6 p.m. From 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. DJ Kamikaze hosts dancing. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-875-6444.

Eric Gilliom

Esquire, Gilliom at Nalus

Guitarists and singers Vince Esquire and Eric Gilliom entertain at Nalu’s Thursday, April 21, 7 to 9 p.m. Gilliom is a member of Mick Fleetwood’s House of Rumours Band, and Esquire is the lead ukulele player for the group Kanekoa and has played with the Allman’s Brothers Band. Both are Na Hoku Hanohano winners. To check on Nalu’s schedule, call 808-891-8650 or go to naluskihei.com.

Country music, Friday

Tyler Lewis performs country music at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Friday, April 22, during happy hour from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Catch his performance “Tyler Lewis Maui” on YouTube. Later, there’s DJ and dancing from 10 p.m. to 2 .m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 874-6444.

Jazz concert, Friday

Latin jazz with pianist and singer Sal Godinez is featured Friday evening, April 22, at the open air Altitude Deck on the rooftop of Kihei Charter School in the Maui Research and High Technology Park in Kihei. A pre-show starts at 5:30 p.m. with “Tanama Colibri and Friends.” The main event, with a special tribute to drummer Roscoe Wright, also includes by Danny M on bass, Estaire Godinez on percussions, John Zandgrando on woodwinds, James Somera on drums, and Steve Sargenti on mandolin and harmonica. It later shifts into jazz fusion with Prem Brosio and his band Cosmic Groove. The concert is part of Maui Music Series, observing International Jazz Month and supported by a number of groups including the Maui Visitors and Convention Bureau. Concert tickets may be purchased at www.jazzmaui.org or by emailing [email protected] or calling Bryant, 808-283-3576.

Earth Day film, music premieres

“Scary Time In The Corona Era” by composer Shinhee Park and another by pianist Robert Pollack entitled, ”Elegy.” Event flyer

In observance of Earth Day, the nonprofit Ebb & Flow Arts is presenting a free multimedia show including live music at ProArts Playhouse Friday, April 22, one at 5:30 p.m. and another at 8 p.m. The show includes two commissioned music pieces — one entitled “Scary Time In The Corona Era” by composer Shinhee Park and another by pianist Robert Pollack entitled, ”Elegy,” in observance of the death of victims of Covid. Park’s composition is being performed by violinist Rona Landrigan, cellist Cheryl Lindley, and Pollack. Artist Michael Takemoto and Robert Wehrman collaborated in the making of the film piece Xenochrome. Of the 10 film pieces, six were developed to have a 3D effect, and 3D glasses will be used to view them. Several of the 3D films are by Emmy-winning film maker Tom Vendetti. For more information, contact [email protected] or by calling 808-463-6550.

Conway, dancing at Tiki

Singer and gifted guitarist Tom Conway who has toured with Willie Nelson performs a variety of songs, including rock, blues and jazz at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Saturday, April 23, from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Boothe, Sunday

Aaron Boothe performs at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Sunday, April 24, during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Rospond, poetic folk

Songwriter Randall Rospond delivers “funky, groovin’ poetic folk” Monday, April 25, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the South Shore Tiki Louge. He has opened concerts for Leon Russell, John Prine, and Jackson Brown. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

John Cruz at ProArts

Grammy Award-Winning singer John Cruz appears at ProArts Playhouse Wednesday, April 27, at 7:30 p.m. Cruz is known for his popular “Island Style” song and also “All Along The Watchtower” on youtube.com for Playing For Change. Best to check with [email protected] or by calling 808-463-6550.

Marty Dread, Wednesday

Reggae rocker Marty Dread performs at the South Maui Gardens Wednesday, April 27, near lunch time.

Reggae entertainer Marty Dread performs at the South Maui Gardens Wednesday, April 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, contact Marty at [email protected]

LAHAINA

Pohai, Shakers at Fleetwood’s

Kumu Keli’i performs a sunset ceremony at Fleetwood’s rooftop Thursday, April 21, at 6 p.m. He’s followed by entertainment from the Pohai Duo Trio from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The House Shakers perform on the main stage from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. For more information go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Awai, Thursday

Damien Awai entertains Thursday, April 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Koholā Brewery. Awai plays “organic island music,” including his latest song “Pineapple Wine.” For more information, go to damienawai.com, koholabrewery.com or call 808-796-5633.

Latin music, dance

DJ Botija plays songs for a Latin Music Dance Party, including Salsa, Reggaeton, and Cumbias at Mala Ocean Tavern Thursday, April 21, from 10 to 11:55 p.m. No cover. For more information, go to call 808-667-9394.

Coconut leaf weaving

A coconut weaving workshop takes place at the stage at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Thursday, April 21, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. An instructor guides participants step by step during the free weekly cultural crafts-making. Parking is free to the public. For more information, call 808-661-0111.

McLaughlin & Friends, Thursday

Shawn McLaughlin & Friends sing a variety of contemporary rock ’n roll songs at Down The Hatch Thursday, April 21, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

Down The Hatch, dancing

Dancing takes place late night on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, April 21, 22, 23 from 10 p.m. to 11:55 p.m. at Down The Hatch. For more information, call 808-661-4900.

West at Fleetwood’s, Friday & Saturday

Paul West performs during happy hour at Fleetwood’s rooftop stage Friday, April 22, at 3:30 p.m. He’ll also be performing Saturday at 7:30 p.m. In a classic acoustic style, West performs performs a variety of rock ’n roll, country and blues and some original songs. For more information go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Tepora at Kohola

Jason Tepora plays jazzy tunes at Kohola Brewery Friday, April 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, go to koholabrewery.com or call 808-796-5633.

Lahaina Arts Society fair

Lahaina Arts Society members display their artistic works ranging from gift items such a jewelry, to original paintings. The event takes place outdoors at the Lahaina Cannery Mall lawn near Starbucks Friday and Saturday, April 22 and 23, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fair includes jewelry, glass art, ceramics, wood carving, and photography by professional artists. The Society uses some of the funds to conduct educational art classes for children. For more information, call 808-661-0111.

Newhouse at Koholā

Will Newhouse performs a variety of songs with a hip-hop, blues, reggae influence at Koholā Brewery Saturday, April 23, from 6 to 8 p.m. Check out a song called “Medley Town.” For more information, go to koholabrewery.com or call 808-796-5633.

Craft fair, Sunday

Lahaina Gateway Center hosts a Maui Gift & Craft Fair Sunday, April 24, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission and parking is free to the public. For more information, call 425-418-4310.

Free hula show

A free hula show takes place on the stage at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Sunday, April 24, from 1 to 2 p.m. Admission and parking is free to the public. Parking is free. For more information, call 808-661-4900.

Southern Rock at Koholā

Southern Rock with Willy Bob entertains at Koholā Brewery Sunday, April 24, from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, go to koholabrewery.com or call 808-796-5633.

Quick at Down The Hatch

Brandt Quick performs a variety of songs including folk rock and country at Down The Hatch Monday, April 25, during happy hour from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 661-4900.

Gilliom, Esquire at Frida’s

Singers and guitarists Eric Gilliom and Vince Esquire entertain at Frida’s Beach House Tuesday, April 26, 6:30 to 8 p.m. For more information, go to fridasmaui.com or call 808-661-1287.

West at Fleetwood’s

Paul West performs at Fleetwood’s Tuesday, April 26, at 7:30 p.m. West performs a variety of rock ’n roll, country and blues and some original songs. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Hartz, Tuesday

Will Hartz entertains at Down The Hatch Tuesday, April 26, from 3 to 5 p.m. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 661-4900.

Fidelis, Wednesday

Gu Fidelis entertains at Koholā Brewery Wednesday, April 27, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, go to koholabrewery.com or call 808-796-5633.

Tepora, Down The Hatch

Jason Tepora performs solo with a variety of songs including contemporary rock ’n roll during happy hour at Down The Hatch Wednesday, April 27, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

Plumeria craft workshop, Wednesday

The art of of making plumeria rosettes is the subject of a crafts workshop at the Lahaina Cannery Mall, Wednesday, April 27, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Parking is free. For more information, call 808-661-4900.

Student arts exhibit continues

A public arts exhibit of student works continues at Studio Gallery LELE at the Keawe Business Center at room 303 through April 30 from 2:30 to 5 p.m. West Maui student works from elementary through high school are on exhibit. Four high school students have been awarded $500 scholarships, presented by the Lahaina Arts Guild and partially funded by the Maui United Way. Call before going to the gallery to make sure someone is in attendance, 808-205-1389.

KĀʻANAPALI

Earth Day at Whalers Village, free

The Hawaii Wildlife Discovery Center is holding a blessing and unveiling of a 120-foot painted community mural Friday, April 22, at 10 a.m., as part of its Earth Day Celebration.

Hawaii renown nature artist Patrick Ching led the project. Following the unveiling, the Center will host a day of fun and display several new exhibits. Entry into the Discovery Center is free from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and naturalists will be on hand to lend their expertise about Hawaii wildlife. Events include ukulele lesson at 10:30 a.m., coconut weaving and talk story at noon, an oli by Noelani Lee at 4:30 p.m., a meet-and-greet with Ching at 5:30 p.m., and a short film about how federal officials work to disentangle whales from fishing gear. For more information, go to whalersvillage.com or call 808-661-4567.

NĀPILI

Ken Anderson joins host George Kahumoku in a slack-key performance.

Grammy winner Kahumoku, Saturday & Wednesday

Grammy-awards winning artist George Kahumoku is the host of the Hawaiian Music Slack Key Show at the Nāpili Kai Beach Resort’s Aloha Pavilion Saturday, April 23. At the show, Kahumoku and his ohana will be joined by Kevin and Ikaika Brown. A show also will take place on Wednesday, April 27, with Ken Anderson. Both shows start at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available online at SlackKeyShow.com or by phone at 808-669-3858.

HONOKŌWAI

Guitarist Josh Emmanuel joins violinist Andrea Walls at Java Jazz Friday.

Violinist Andrea, friends

Violinist Andrea Walls plays original songs along with jazz and gypsy music, with guitarist Josh Emmanuel at Java Jazz, Friday, April 22, and Monday, April 25, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, go to javajazzmaui.com or call 808-667-0787.

MĀʻALAEA

Kaina Country, Thursday

Kaina Country performs at da Playground Maui Thursday, April 21, at 7:30 p.m. All four band members who sing include Wilson Kanakaole on guitar, Raymond Cabebe on bass, Glenn Cambra on drums, and David Fraser on keyboards, and harmonica. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Free parking after 5 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

LDJ Daniel Linton, Friday

DJ Daniel Linton creates aggressive and rebellious sounds of his electro dance music that includes a bawdy blend of Indie Rock. He’ll be at da Playground Maui Friday, April 22, at 8 p.m. He’s been on a North American tour. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

DJ ill.Gates, playground

DJ ill.Gates, one of the originators of bass music, presents “808 Classic” at da Playground Maui Saturday, April 23, at 8 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

Drag Revue, Sunday

The Girly Show & Myssfits Drag Revue” will be presented at da Playground Maui Sunday, April 24, at 8 p.m. Adults 21 and older are welcome. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

PĀʻIA

Johnstone solo, Thursday

Mark Johnstone plays jazz piano at Vana in the Paia Inn Thursday, April 21, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Jazz trio, Sunday

The Mark Johnstone Trio performs at the Pāʻia Bay Coffee and Bar Sunday, April 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Johnstone is joined by a couple of Maui’s top jazz musicians. No cover charge.

HAʻIKŪ

Merwin Conservancy reading, Wednesday

The Merwin Conservancy is featuring distinguished poets in a virtual reading Wednesday, April 27, at 2 p.m. Hawaii time, 5 p.m. Pacific, and 8 p.m. EST. The poets include Robert Hass, Kwame Dawes, Tishani Doshi, and Brenda Hillman. The four poets are featured in the anthology, “Here: Poems for the Planet, published by Copper Canyon Press. The Conservancy, founded by the late Pulitzer Prize-winning poet William Merwin and his late wife Paul Dunaway Merwin, has had readings at its Green Room but, due to Covid, it has gone to a virtual Green Room. For more information about registration, go to merwinconservancy.org or call 808-579-8876.

MAKAWAO

A juried exhibit of photographs continues through May 13 at Hui Noeau.

Hui art show

Hui Noeaʻu Visual Arts Center continues its juried art show featuring Hawaiʻi photographers through May 13. The gallery as well as gift shop and main house are open Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Hui also offers art classes. For more information about the art show, “A he Mano ke Kuanaike/A Thousand Words,” go to huinoeau.com or call 808-572-6560.

WAILEA

Frond weaving, Thursday

A coconut frond weaving workshop is scheduled Thursday, April 21, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the performance area at The Shops at Wailea. The Hawaiians used their weaving skills to make baskets, mats, jewelry, and toys. Learn how to make your own keepsake. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Free hula workshop, Friday

A complimentary Hawaiian “Papa Hula” workshop takes place Friday, April 22, from 4 to 5 p.m. at the performance area at the lower level at The Shops at Wailea. Learn about the instruments, the traditional dress, accessories, and dance movements and their meaning.For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Sunset dancing, Mulligans

Island Soul regularly entertains at Mulligans On The Blue on Sunset Sunday, April 24, with dancing from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The five-piece band features singer Shea Derrick with a soulful, rock, funky flair. Check by going to mulligansontheblue.com or call 808-874-1131.

Polynesian show at The Shops

A complimentary Polynesian show takes place at the performance area on the lower level valley level of The Shops at Wailea on Tuesday, April 26, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call ahead of going, 808-891-6770.

