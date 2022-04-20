Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 20, 2022

April 20, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
5-7
6-8
6-8 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 10:12 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:03 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:47 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.2 feet 06:12 PM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 10:53 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:02 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:47 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along north and west facing shores will trend up through the day as a larger, longer period northwest swell from what was once Typhoon Malakas travels down around the state through Thursday. Surf associated with this swell will peak later today and Thursday and then gradually lower Friday as the north-shifting swell begins to fade late this week. The next moderate size north northwest swell will arrive this weekend. This swell will boost weekend north shore surf heights to levels similar to what will be experienced the next couple of days. A new south swell is forecast to arrive sometime Friday night or Saturday. This will pick south surf back up to more seasonable heights early next week. A slight increase in upstream trades later this week will increase weekend into early week shorter period east wind wave chop along many eastern facing exposures. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Knee high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to waist high.


				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




