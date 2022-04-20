Maui Surf Forecast for April 20, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|4-6
|5-7
|6-8
|6-8
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:03 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:47 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:02 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:47 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along north and west facing shores will trend up through the day as a larger, longer period northwest swell from what was once Typhoon Malakas travels down around the state through Thursday. Surf associated with this swell will peak later today and Thursday and then gradually lower Friday as the north-shifting swell begins to fade late this week. The next moderate size north northwest swell will arrive this weekend. This swell will boost weekend north shore surf heights to levels similar to what will be experienced the next couple of days. A new south swell is forecast to arrive sometime Friday night or Saturday. This will pick south surf back up to more seasonable heights early next week. A slight increase in upstream trades later this week will increase weekend into early week shorter period east wind wave chop along many eastern facing exposures.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to waist high.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com