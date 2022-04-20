Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 4-6 5-7 6-8 6-8 West Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 10:12 AM HST. Sunrise 6:03 AM HST. Sunset 6:47 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 06:12 PM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 10:53 AM HST. Sunrise 6:02 AM HST. Sunset 6:47 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along north and west facing shores will trend up through the day as a larger, longer period northwest swell from what was once Typhoon Malakas travels down around the state through Thursday. Surf associated with this swell will peak later today and Thursday and then gradually lower Friday as the north-shifting swell begins to fade late this week. The next moderate size north northwest swell will arrive this weekend. This swell will boost weekend north shore surf heights to levels similar to what will be experienced the next couple of days. A new south swell is forecast to arrive sometime Friday night or Saturday. This will pick south surf back up to more seasonable heights early next week. A slight increase in upstream trades later this week will increase weekend into early week shorter period east wind wave chop along many eastern facing exposures.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to waist high.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.