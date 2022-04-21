Maui News

Wailuku Federal Credit Union offering college financial planning resource

April 21, 2022, 10:27 AM HST
* Updated April 21, 10:28 AM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

“Colleging,” an education financial road map for students and parents, is now available to members of the Wailuku Federal Credit Union. Art courtesy: CURevl

Wailuku Federal Credit Union now is offering to its members a college planning resource called Colleging, which was developed by a Texas-based credit union service organization that focuses on education finance.

The organization, CURevl, has a team of education finance specialists who “constantly dream up ways to help credit unions create solutions to attract new younger members,” according to the organization’s press release.

Colleging provides a roadmap of how to plan, save and pay for college, for both students and parents. It also provides information about life in college and “adulting 101,” to pay off the student loans.

CURevl works closely with financial aid offices, federal agencies, loan services, lenders and loan processing centers to help students and parents find financial solutions. 

Craig Kinoshita, CEO of Wailuku Federal Credit Union, said: “Every so often we get questions from our members about paying for college. Prior to working with CURevl, we were uncertain where to direct our members. Since we are now working with CURevl, we are happy that they created Colleging to fulfill the need.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Colleging is for students and parents at any stage of the process, whether they have been saving for years or are just trying to figure out how to pay for college.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“It is our sincere hope it alleviates some of the pressure on both parents and students during, what in many cases, is the first major financial decision that families embark on together,” said Tim Kulesha, CURevl chief operating officer. 

For additional information on college planning and CURevl, visit colleging.com.

Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1While Wastewater Soils Ocean Maʻalaea Injection Wells Fuel Debate Over Whos Responsible 2Former Maui Police Officer Pleads Guilty To Attempted Child Enticement Charge 3Cleanup Underway To Remove 175 Abandoned Vehicles From Remote Kanaio Area Of Maui 4Maui Parents Students Rally Against Doe Mask Rules Seek Option To Choose 5April 14 20 2022 Covid 19 Update 17 Deaths 1736 New Infections In Hawaiʻi 6Two Maui Competitors To Compete In Slims Power Tools 2022 He Man Competition