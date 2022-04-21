“Colleging,” an education financial road map for students and parents, is now available to members of the Wailuku Federal Credit Union. Art courtesy: CURevl

Wailuku Federal Credit Union now is offering to its members a college planning resource called Colleging, which was developed by a Texas-based credit union service organization that focuses on education finance.

The organization, CURevl, has a team of education finance specialists who “constantly dream up ways to help credit unions create solutions to attract new younger members,” according to the organization’s press release.

Colleging provides a roadmap of how to plan, save and pay for college, for both students and parents. It also provides information about life in college and “adulting 101,” to pay off the student loans.

CURevl works closely with financial aid offices, federal agencies, loan services, lenders and loan processing centers to help students and parents find financial solutions.

Craig Kinoshita, CEO of Wailuku Federal Credit Union, said: “Every so often we get questions from our members about paying for college. Prior to working with CURevl, we were uncertain where to direct our members. Since we are now working with CURevl, we are happy that they created Colleging to fulfill the need.”

Colleging is for students and parents at any stage of the process, whether they have been saving for years or are just trying to figure out how to pay for college.

“It is our sincere hope it alleviates some of the pressure on both parents and students during, what in many cases, is the first major financial decision that families embark on together,” said Tim Kulesha, CURevl chief operating officer.

For additional information on college planning and CURevl, visit colleging.com.