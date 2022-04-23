Maui News

Body of missing fisherman recovered from Waiʻānapanapa in East Maui￼￼

April 23, 2022, 10:22 PM HST
Waiʻānapanapa. Photo by Wendy Osher.

Emergency crews recovered the body of a missing 24-year-old Kula man on Saturday afternoon, a day after he failed to return from fishing.

The man was reported missing at around 11:51 p.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022. His vehicle was located unattended near the parking lot at Waiʻānapanapa State Park, and a search of the area was initiated by police and fire personnel at around 1:51 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Search and rescue efforts continued at first light with assistance from Air-1, the Coast Guard, Rescue 10, Engine 7, Maui police, and the family of the missing man.  

At approximately 4:36 p.m., the missing fisherman was located deceased in the ocean, about 50 yards offshore from Waiʻānapanapa State Park, according to Maui Fire Department officials.  

The man’s identity is being withheld for 24 hours to allow his family an opportunity to notify their extended family and friends.

The investigation is ongoing, and the case is currently classified as an unattended death.

