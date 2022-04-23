Maui Discussion
Maui Now is conducting a survey focused on understanding the opinions and attitudes of its readers about Hawaii’s Safe Travels program ending, recent reports of “historic” drought conditions in Maui County, creating more housing units, the increase of national fast-food chains opening this summer, and over-tourism and its impact on Maui’s resources and infrastructure.
The survey will run for 14 days and can be completed here: https://survey.hubhawaii.com/s/y9j5z4c6o2o3p
Survey results are released across Maui Now’s website and social media channels from May 9 to 22, 2022.
NOTE: This is not a scientific survey, the results only reflect the opinions of survey respondents.
