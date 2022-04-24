Maui Business

Maui County Federal Credit Union boosts financial wellness education with new platform

April 24, 2022, 12:43 PM HST
* Updated April 24, 10:13 AM
Maui County Federal Credit Union. Courtesy Image.

Maui County Federal Credit Union has partnered with financial wellness technology company iGrad to offer Maui County FCU members personalized financial wellness education. In addition to making Enrich available to its nearly 20,000 members, Maui County FCU will offer the online platform to the public for free.

“At Maui County FCU, we are passionate about improving the financial wellbeing of our members and community,” said Maui County FCU President/CEO Gary Fukuroku. “We are thrilled to add Enrich’s incredible platform to the lineup of tools, resources and partnerships we are using to improve the financial wellness of our members and community.”

Enrich’s adaptive, personalized, and interactive online financial literacy platform received the 2019 Eddy Award for Financial Wellness by Pensions & Investments for its Enrich platform. Used by more than 300 employers and financial institutions nationwide, Enrich offers resources and educational content on topics relevant for teenagers through retirement-age people including paying for college, debt management, budgeting, mortgages, long-term health care and more.

Designed around a proprietary behavioral algorithm, the Enrich platform personalizes financial education for each user’s situation and needs. It offers over 2,500 items of content including tools, courses, videos, and articles on topics ranging from planning for future college costs and managing debt, to how to create a budget and managing financial stress.

Screenshot from Maui County FCU website, Enrich platform.

