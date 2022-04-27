Maui News

Apartment fire at Kīhei Regency impacts five units

April 27, 2022, 7:39 AM HST
PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden

Five units were impacted during a structure fire at the Kīhei Regency Apartments in South Maui Tuesday afternoon.  The fire was reported at 4:07 p.m. on April 26, 2022.

Fire crews arrived to find a small storage building fully involved with fire spreading to an adjacent multi-unit residential building.  

Fire officials say residents had attempted to put out the initial fire with extinguishers prior to the fire department’s arrival, but were unsuccessful. 

The American Red Cross is working with the displaced residents to provide for their needs. One 62-year-old man suffered a laceration to his hand and was treated by Medics. Two pets were rescued from inside the units, and one was transported to a veterinarian for evaluation, according to department reports

The cause of the fire is under investigation.  

The fire was declared extinguished at 8:28 p.m.

