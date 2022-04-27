Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia have sailed through the southern end of the doldrums in Day 9 of their Kealaikahiki Voyage to Tahiti.

Hōkūleʻa Captain and Navigator Lehua Kamalu estimates that the canoes are approximately 1,120 nautical miles down and about 90 to 95 miles west of the reference course to Tahiti.

They continue to experience varying currents and wind conditions as they sail through the southern end of the Intertropical Convergence Zone, known as the doldrums.

Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia departed Hilo last Monday after waiting five days for the best weather conditions to launch the canoes on the 2,500-mile ancient sea road to Tahiti.



















The “Kealaikahiki Voyage” is focusing on navigational training and cultural protocol to prepare the crew and test the canoes before they embark on the Moananuiākea Voyage next year.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The 42-month, 41,000 mile Moananuiākea journey will cover 46 countries and archipelagoes, nearly 100 indigenous territories and 345 ports. Focused on the vital importance of oceans, nature and indigenous knowledge, the goal of the Moananuiākea Voyage is to develop 10 million new crew members, navigators and leaders for the planet.