Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 27, 2022

April 27, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit Janet VandenBrink










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
1-3
1-3
2-4 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 06:55 AM HST.




High 1.7 feet 01:11 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:58 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:49 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 06:52 PM HST.




High 1.9 feet 12:54 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 07:13 AM HST.




High 2.0 feet 01:45 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:57 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:49 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A small northwest swell arriving Thursday is expected to maintain small surf along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands from Thursday through Friday. A slightly larger northwest swell arriving Saturday will likely produce a brief bump in surf along most north and west facing shores this weekend. Small south and southwest swells will maintain small surf along south facing shores into this weekend. A long-period south-southwest swell arriving Sunday is expected to increase surf along south facing shores through early next week. Expect a slight decrease in the moderate, choppy surf along east facing shores the next couple of days as the trade winds weaken. The rough surf will likely increase along east facing shores from this weekend through early next week due to the strengthening trade winds. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




