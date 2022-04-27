Maui Surf Forecast for April 27, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:58 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:49 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:57 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:49 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A small northwest swell arriving Thursday is expected to maintain small surf along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands from Thursday through Friday. A slightly larger northwest swell arriving Saturday will likely produce a brief bump in surf along most north and west facing shores this weekend. Small south and southwest swells will maintain small surf along south facing shores into this weekend. A long-period south-southwest swell arriving Sunday is expected to increase surf along south facing shores through early next week. Expect a slight decrease in the moderate, choppy surf along east facing shores the next couple of days as the trade winds weaken. The rough surf will likely increase along east facing shores from this weekend through early next week due to the strengthening trade winds.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com