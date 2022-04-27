Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 2-4 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 06:55 AM HST. High 1.7 feet 01:11 PM HST. Sunrise 5:58 AM HST. Sunset 6:49 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 06:52 PM HST. High 1.9 feet 12:54 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 07:13 AM HST. High 2.0 feet 01:45 PM HST. Sunrise 5:57 AM HST. Sunset 6:49 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small northwest swell arriving Thursday is expected to maintain small surf along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands from Thursday through Friday. A slightly larger northwest swell arriving Saturday will likely produce a brief bump in surf along most north and west facing shores this weekend. Small south and southwest swells will maintain small surf along south facing shores into this weekend. A long-period south-southwest swell arriving Sunday is expected to increase surf along south facing shores through early next week. Expect a slight decrease in the moderate, choppy surf along east facing shores the next couple of days as the trade winds weaken. The rough surf will likely increase along east facing shores from this weekend through early next week due to the strengthening trade winds.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.