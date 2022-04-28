Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 28, 2022

April 28, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Kurt Thompson










Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
2-4
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 07:13 AM HST.




High 2.0 feet 01:45 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:57 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:49 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 07:35 PM HST.




High 1.8 feet 01:16 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 07:33 AM HST.




High 2.2 feet 02:18 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:56 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:50 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A series of small northwest swells will move through the islands today through Sunday, keeping small surf in place along north facing shores. Surf will trend up early next week as a new moderate sized long-period northwest swell arrives, with surf potentially flirting with advisory levels Tuesday and Wednesday. 


Mainly background south swells will roll through the islands over the next few days, keeping small surf in place along south facing shores. A new long-period south swell will arrive Sunday and build to well above the summertime average Monday through the middle of next week. 


East shore surf will remain small through Friday, trend up to near seasonal levels over the weekend, then increase to above normal levels Monday through the middle of next week as the trade winds strengthen over and upstream of the island chain. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




