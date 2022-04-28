This dog got VIP treatment at the first Wags to RIches event to raise funds for the Maui Humane Society.

Shelter animals will be sent from the doghouse to the penthouse on May 28 during the second annual Wags to Riches event to raise funds for the Maui Humane Society.

The top six fundraisers will earn a VIP night with a shelter dog at several of Hawaiʻi’s top-rated luxury beachfront resorts.

Participants will compete for a night at the Four Seasons Resort Maui, Fairmont Kea Lani, Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa, The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, and the Royal Lahaina Resort.

“We love the idea of taking a homeless shelter dog to a world-class resort where they’ll be spoiled for the night,” said Humane Society CEO Steve MacKinnon. “All fundraisers will be competing for a luxurious beachfront resort with a four-legged friend. As the event takes place over Memorial Day Weekend, start summer vacation off with a treat for you and a pup at a top-rated resort.”

Several local businesses also are supporting the event, including: At Home Animal Hospital, Beachin’ Rides Maui, Kalei’s Lunchbox, Kīhei-Rent-a-Car, Maui Brew Co., Max on Maui, Maui Cookie Lab and Maui Printing. If you are interested in becoming a sponsor for the nationally recognized event, the deadline is April 30.

To register for Wags to Riches, sign up at mauihumanesociety.org. Participants will be utilizing the same peer-to-peer software platform as last year that enables integration with social media, viewing of a fundraising leaderboard and engaging in gamification awards to motivate efforts.