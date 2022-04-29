Candlelight vigil held in commemoration of National Victim’s Rights Week
The County of Maui commemorated National Crime Victims’ Rights Week with a ceremony and candlelight vigil on Wednesday, April 27, on the front lawn of the Kalana O Maui Building in Wailuku.
“Victims of violent crime, and their ʻohana, often walk a long, lonely road toward healing,” said Mayor Victorino in a pre-event press release. “This candlelight vigil provides an opportunity for the community to come together to support them and one another. I look forward to a day when events like this are no longer needed.”
The ceremony and candlelight vigil sought to raise awareness about crime victims’ issues and rights, and provide information about available resources and services. National Crime Victims’ Rights Week promotes victims’ rights and honors crime victims and those who advocate on their behalf.
For more information, contact the Victim/Witness Division in the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney at 808-270-7695 or visit the Office of Victims of Crime’s website at www.ovc.ojp.gov.