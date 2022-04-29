Maui County Commemorates National Crime Victims’ Rights Week with candlelight vigil. (April 27, 2022) Photos courtesy County of Maui.

The County of Maui commemorated National Crime Victims’ Rights Week with a ceremony and candlelight vigil on Wednesday, April 27, on the front lawn of the Kalana O Maui Building in Wailuku.

“Victims of violent crime, and their ʻohana, often walk a long, lonely road toward healing,” said Mayor Victorino in a pre-event press release. “This candlelight vigil provides an opportunity for the community to come together to support them and one another. I look forward to a day when events like this are no longer needed.”

“As we begin to fully realize the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our most vulnerable populations, we recognize that many victims have suffered silently and crimes have been underreported. We hope to empower victims to step forward to seek justice and the resources they need.” –Maui County Prosecuting Attorney Andrew Martin

The ceremony and candlelight vigil sought to raise awareness about crime victims’ issues and rights, and provide information about available resources and services. National Crime Victims’ Rights Week promotes victims’ rights and honors crime victims and those who advocate on their behalf.

For more information, contact the Victim/Witness Division in the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney at 808-270-7695 or visit the Office of Victims of Crime’s website at www.ovc.ojp.gov.