Maui News

Candlelight vigil held in commemoration of National Victim’s Rights Week

April 29, 2022, 12:05 PM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Maui County Commemorates National Crime Victims’ Rights Week with candlelight vigil. (April 27, 2022) Photos courtesy County of Maui.

The County of Maui commemorated National Crime Victims’ Rights Week with a ceremony and candlelight vigil on Wednesday, April 27, on the front lawn of the Kalana O Maui Building in Wailuku.

“Victims of violent crime, and their ʻohana, often walk a long, lonely road toward healing,” said Mayor Victorino in a pre-event press release. “This candlelight vigil provides an opportunity for the community to come together to support them and one another. I look forward to a day when events like this are no longer needed.”

“As we begin to fully realize the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our most vulnerable populations, we recognize that many victims have suffered silently and crimes have been underreported. We hope to empower victims to step forward to seek justice and the resources they need.”

–Maui County Prosecuting Attorney Andrew Martin

The ceremony and candlelight vigil sought to raise awareness about crime victims’ issues and rights, and provide information about available resources and services. National Crime Victims’ Rights Week promotes victims’ rights and honors crime victims and those who advocate on their behalf.

For more information, contact the Victim/Witness Division in the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney at 808-270-7695 or visit the Office of Victims of Crime’s website at www.ovc.ojp.gov.

Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Attempt To Ban Drone Fishing Questioned By Some Maui Neighbor Isle Fishers 2Maui Cookie Lab Plans First Brick And Mortar Shop In Kahului 3Maui Residents Join Statewide Sign Waving In Support Of Minimum Wage Increase 4Princess Cruise Ship That Docked In Kahului Had 143 Covid 19 Cases When It Returned 5State Announces Transition From Emergency Response To Public Health Management 6Maui Police Seek Information Related To Alleged Assault Near Nakalele Point